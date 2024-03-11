Enbridge Gas Fuels Innovation with $70,000 Platinum-Level Sponsorship for FIRST Robotics Canada Competition

The competition will feature nine teams of secondary school students across Ontario

TORONTO, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas Inc. (Enbridge Gas), a leading company in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), is proud to announce its commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators through a $70,000 Platinum-Level sponsorship for the 2024 FIRST Robotics Competition through the Enbridge Fueling Futures program.

The FIRST Robotics Competition is a high-stakes event where high school students collaborate to fundraise, create a brand, and design robots capable of executing specific tasks, known as "robo-sports." In previous years, young minds focused solely on STEM; however, "arts" was added to the competition this year. Throughout the science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) competition, students are guided by professional mentors who generously volunteer their time and knowledge. Teams participate in a six-week build phase before competing in regional events across multiple cities within Canada. Winners advance to district events, including the provincial championship in Mississauga, Ontario, and ultimately, if successful, their team will be invited to the World Championship in Houston, Texas.

This year, the theme is FIRST In Show, which promises to bring Canada's best talents to light as students create robots designed to do complex tasks, all in the spirit of STEAM.

Many young minds will contribute to this competition by creating unique, fun energy innovations. This is happening at a time when energy innovation is top of mind for many people within an ever-evolving energy sector, which is constantly embracing technological solutions for both local and global change.

"Enbridge Gas believes that providing a platform for high school students to explore and excel in STEAM fields is an excellent way to give back to the communities we serve," says Wes Armstrong, Director of Storage and Transmission Operations, Enbridge Gas. "We support the development of future talents and leaders in STEAM innovation, and their participation reflects our company's values of Safety, Integrity, Respect, Inclusion and High Performance."

The Enbridge sponsorship also includes support for the STEMathon, which features a dynamic weekend-long problem-solving event and informative and engaging workshops for girls and allies.

Additional Quotes

"We are immensely grateful to Enbridge Gas for supporting and committing to advancing STEM education and robotics innovation in Canada. Their dedication fuels the dreams and aspirations of countless young minds, propelling them toward a future of limitless possibilities. With partners like Enbridge Gas, we continue to build a world where technology, teamwork, and creativity intersect to drive positive change and shape a better tomorrow."

Dave Ellis, President of FIRST Robotics Canada.

"As Minister of Education, I applaud Enbridge Gas and FIRST Robotics Canada for encouraging more young people to acquire valuable STEM knowledge that will help them achieve lifelong success; their work reflects our government's priority of updating the curriculum to meet the needs of the labour market and the global economy," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. "By emphasizing STEM learning, prioritizing back-to-basics reading and math skills, and breaking down barriers to enter the skilled trades, our government is preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow."

"As Ontario's economy continues to be more knowledge-based and technology-driven, it's critical that students develop skills in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)," said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities. "With opportunities like the FIRST Robotics Competition, high school students will gain valuable experience in STEM disciplines so they can apply for in-demand postsecondary programs that prepare them for meaningful and rewarding careers."

About FIRST Robotics Canada

FIRST Robotics Canada, a registered charity, is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs for ages 4-18 (Kindergarten–Grade 12) that can be facilitated in school or in structured afterschool programs. Boosted by a global support system of volunteers, educators, and sponsors, teams operate under a signature set of FIRST Core Values to conduct research, fundraise, design, build, and showcase their achievements during annual challenges. FIRST has a proven impact on STEM learning, interest, and skill-building well beyond high school. FIRST's programs reach 300,000 students in 70 countries. FIRST Robotics Canada, a Canadian non-profit, started in 2002 and has reached over 20,000 Canadian students. Alumni of FIRST programs gain access to exclusive scholarships, internships, and other opportunities that create connections and open pathways to a wide variety of careers. Learn more at firstroboticscanada.org

About Enbridge Gas

Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, serving customers for over 175 years. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.9 million customers and is transitioning to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge (ENB), a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Visit enbridgegas.com to learn more.

