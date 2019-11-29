Enbridge Gas Chatham-Kent Rural Pipeline Expansion Now Open for Business

Reliable access to affordable natural gas meets agricultural, commercial, and industrial market demand

CHATHAM, ON, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas announced today that the Chatham-Kent Rural Pipeline Expansion Project is in service. The $19.1M project ensures the reliable delivery of natural gas, meeting the growing agricultural, commercial, and industrial market demand in Chatham-Kent and surrounding areas, including in the fast-growing greenhouse market. This project was supported by the Natural Gas Expansion Program along with an economic contribution of $500,000 behalf of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.

"This project invested in much-needed natural gas infrastructure to unlock over $260M of development potential in Chatham-Kent and surrounding areas, Chatham-Kent is now well positioned for growth," said Steven Jelich, Enbridge Gas Southwest Region Operations Director. "New and existing commercial and industrial customers can now benefit from the added capacity and related benefits this expansion provides. We look forward to helping current and future business expansions get connected to gas."

"Chatham-Kent's expanded access to natural gas sends a clear signal that our province and the community is open for business," said Bill Walker, Associate Minister of Energy. "Our government knows that improving access to affordable natural gas makes a real difference in people's bottom lines. I am pleased that this natural gas pipeline is in service so it can bring benefits to Chatham-Kent businesses and families."

"This is a big win for the region," said Monte McNaughton, MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. "Natural gas is a cheaper way to heat your home or business. This will help people and encourage investment. It's a win-win."

"Having the new pipelines operational has an immediate positive impact on natural gas service available across Chatham-Kent because it opens up capacity in the existing lines. This means that businesses can expand by accessing this important and affordable resource," said Darrin Canniff, Mayor of Chatham-Kent. "Developers who are eager to build or expand can now connect to natural gas and our farming community can continue to find new ways to help grow for the world."

The project saw construction of a new 500 metre, 12-inch diameter pipe near Dover Centre (Bear Line section), and a new 13 km, 8-inch pipeline built within road allowance from our existing Panhandle Natural Gas Transmission System at our Simpson Road Station (west of Tupperville), and proceeding south of Simpson Road to Base Line Road and then east of Base Line Road to the end point near the intersection of Base Line Road and Kent Bridge Road, east of Dresden (Base Line section).

Safety

The pipeline was designed, constructed and operated to meet or exceed all applicable safety codes and regulations. Now that construction is complete, our ongoing pipeline maintenance program will ensure that the pipeline system continues to operate safely and reliably.

Environmental responsibility

An integral part of this project was an environmental report conducted by an independent consultant, which outlines the steps Enbridge Gas took to protect the natural environment. During construction an environmental inspector ensured compliance with these measures, environmental permits, approvals, laws, policies and other commitments.

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas Inc. was formed on Jan. 1, 2019 from the amalgamation of Union Gas Limited and Enbridge Gas Distribution. Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario with a more than 170-year history of providing safe and reliable service to customers. The distribution business serves about 3.7 million customers, heating over 75 per cent of Ontario homes. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution.

SOURCE Enbridge Gas Inc.

For further information: Enbridge Gas Inc., Leanne McNaughton, Public Affairs, Phone: 519-436-4600 ext. 5002102, leanne.mcnaughton@enbridge.com; For business development opportunities, contact: Enbridge Gas Inc., Wayne Passmore, Economic Development, Phone: 519-365-0776, wayne.passmore@enbridge.com