Enbridge Gas, Bluewater Recycling Association and Ontario Waste Management Association unveil agri-innovation milestone

RNG produced from cow manure to power Ontario's first carbon-negative refuse-collection truck

LONDON, ON, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Bluewater Recycling Association (BRA), Ontario Waste Management Association (OWMA) and Enbridge Gas Inc. (Enbridge Gas) announce the first-in-Ontario, carbon-negative refuse truck, fuelled by renewable natural gas (RNG) produced by a local Ontario farm from largely cow manure.

How it works: The decomposition of agricultural waste generates methane gas, which is converted into RNG and used in place of diesel fuel. Diverting methane emissions that would otherwise be released into the air combined with eliminating C02 emissions from diesel fuel results in negative carbon emissions while also diverting farm waste and supporting local economic development.

Quick Facts:

The BRA's RNG truck will displace CO2 emissions from 18,000 litres of diesel in the first six months.

RNG trucks are half the cost of electric trucks and are priced similar to diesel trucks.

Diesel trucks can be replaced one-for-one with RNG trucks without compromising performance. Like diesel, RNG operates during freezing weather conditions and refuelling takes minutes.

Today, there are more than 110 operating RNG facilities in North America : with ten of those in Canada . There are over 30 RNG projects in various stages of development or construction in Ontario .

Municipalities and businesses who operate fleets of waste collection vehicles like BRA and other OWMA members can achieve a zero-carbon footprint using RNG fuel, affordably and practically, without sacrificing performance, reliability, or range.

With the Enbridge Gas turnkey, all-inclusive program, and collaboration with governments and partners, Enbridge Gas is advancing innovative energy solutions and helping fleets switch to green RNG today—a cost-effective, low-carbon alternative to diesel fuel.

In addition to RNG for transport, Enbridge Gas offers a new Voluntary RNG program which gives customers the opportunity to support the transition to clean energy through a small monthly contribution ($2) to help offset the increased costs of acquiring carbon-neutral renewable natural gas.

Quotes

"Renewable natural gas is making a difference in communities across Ontario and contributing to green innovation in our energy sector. Leveraging the power of RNG as a flexible and reliable energy source means less waste and lower emissions."

- Hon. Todd Smith, Minister of Energy

"This is a great example of how Ontario can both address climate change and build our economy through innovation. I want to thank Enbridge Gas, the Ontario Waste Management Association and the Bluewater Recycling Association for their leadership to reduce emissions and create a cleaner Ontario for future generations."

- Hon. David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

"I want to extend my congratulations to the Bluewater Recycling Association, the Ontario Waste Management Association and Enbridge Gas for undertaking this remarkable accomplishment. This carbon-negative refuse truck is another step forward in the drive for innovation leading to better outcomes for our farmers, the environment and the economy. I applaud everyone who participated in this major advancement."

- Hon. Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and MPP for Huron-Bruce

"This project is a natural next step in the progressive conversion of our fleet from diesel to a cleaner energy source. We want to use cleaner renewable energy sources to serve our communities while continuing to strive for a more circular economy in all aspects of our operations and help to ensure our municipal members meet their environmental commitments. Having a clean, renewable and local source of energy for our fleet embodies everything the BRA believes in."

- Francis Veilleux, President of Bluewater Recycling Association

"The waste and recycling sector continues to be a thought leader in driving greenhouse gas reductions. Thousands of waste and recycling collection vehicles, travel through our communities, recapturing resources and keeping waste out of our environment. This initiative represents a significant opportunity in further closing the loop by using the organic waste collected to fuel (RNG) and decarbonize our fleets. Congratulations to Bluewater Recycling Association for its continued environmental leadership."

- Spencer Leefe, Manager of Policy and Research, OWMA

"The accelerating growth of RNG production in Ontario enables waste industry organizations like BRA to demonstrate leadership in displacing diesel. Early investments in compressed natural gas (CNG) are paying environmental dividends via RNG as a straightforward path for decarbonizing transportation today. We're pleased to support their efforts as we work together to transition Ontario to a clean energy future."

- Michele Harradence, President of Enbridge Gas

