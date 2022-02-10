Enbridge Gas and Toronto Community Housing Corporation celebrate partnership to enhance quality-of-life while advancing the pathway to net-zero

Through its Affordable Housing Multi-Residential Program, Enbridge Gas provides annual incentive rebates to the housing corporation that enables it to invest in energy efficiency upgrades resulting in reduced emissions and savings in the cost of natural gas.

The partnership was formed more than a decade ago, and in 2020/21 alone, Enbridge Gas provided rebates totaling over $1 million. The rebates supported 26 projects involving a combination of measures, including high-efficiency boilers, ventilation upgrades, building controls, and modern heating and cooling systems at various locations throughout Toronto.

The energy efficiency modifications achieved an annual operating cost avoidance of more than $400,000 for TCHC and natural gas savings of 1,363,785 m3, which translates into an annual reduction of 2,557 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide—equivalent to taking 556 passenger cars off the road for one year.

In addition to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the building sector—the second highest contributor to GHG emissions in Ontario and the leading cause of GHG emissions in Toronto—this initiative also benefits tenants in terms of comfort and cost, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic forced tenants to be in their homes more than ever and caused increased pressure on building systems and utility consumption.

Despite the challenges that arose from the pandemic, TCHC is on track to meet its commitment of reducing total energy consumption by 25 per cent for 2028 year-end.

Cumulatively, over the lifespan of the equipment upgrades, the program expects to save more than 26 million m3 of natural gas and $7.8 million in avoided gas costs that can be redirected to other initiatives that improve quality-of-life for housing residents, including the provision of equitable, barrier-free access to TCHC's building facilities, shared spaces, service areas and exterior amenities.

Minister Smith congratulated Enbridge Gas and TCHC on their conservation efforts as the province continues advancing its agenda to create a greener future for Ontarians.

Quotes

"As a leader in energy transition, Enbridge Gas is pleased to offer TCHC, as well as many other commercial customers, these incentives to increase energy efficiency and lower GHG emissions. Through this collaboration with Enbridge Gas, TCHC has reduced its carbon footprint, improved comfort for its tenants, and redirected its utility bill reduction to other important housing initiatives, such as safety and accessibility. This is a triple bottom-line benefit from energy management."

— Malini Giridhar, VP, Business Development and Regulatory, Enbridge Gas

"An important part of our capital plan is investment to make buildings more energy-efficient while improving tenant comfort. In our last fiscal year, Enbridge Gas provided Toronto Community Housing with more than $1 million dollars in incentive rebates. In over 10 years of partnership, Enbridge Gas continues to support reduction in our buildings' energy consumption and utility costs, while improving heating, cooling and hot water reliability for our tenants. With their support, we're well on our way to reaching our goal of 25 per cent emission reduction by 2028."

— Jag Sharma, President and CEO, Toronto Community Housing Corporation

"Congratulations to Enbridge Gas and Toronto Community Housing Corporation on this exciting conservation initiative that not only reduces natural gas costs, but also reduces carbon emissions and improves the quality-of-life for residents. Innovative partnerships, such as this one, demonstrate that it is possible to make strides towards our climate targets and create a greener future for all Ontarians."

— Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Energy

"As a member of the board of Toronto Community Housing, my colleagues and I recognize and value partnerships that help to renew our communities, and this collaboration between Toronto Community Housing and Enbridge helps to renew the buildings our residents call home, reduce our environmental impacts and reduce costs. We thank everyone who is a part of this work we are doing together."

— Deputy Mayor Ana Bailao, Chair, Planning and Housing Committee, City of Toronto

Key Facts

Through Enbridge Gas' Affordable Housing Multi-Residential Program, Toronto Community Housing received over $1 million throughout 2020/21 towards the completion of 26 energy efficiency projects.

Improvements involved a combination of measures to install, upgrade or replace boilers, ventilation systems and building controls, and install modern heating and cooling systems.

This will result in a combined natural gas savings of 1,363,785 m3, and an annual GHG reduction of 2,557 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to taking 556 passenger cars off the road for one year.

It's expected that the result of these savings will amount to an annual avoided gas cost of more than $400,000.

Cumulatively over the lifetime of the equipment upgrades, the projects will have delivered over 26 million m3 of natural gas saved and $7.8 million in avoided gas costs.

TCHC is committed to reducing energy consumption by 25 per cent for December 31, 2028, and continues to implement the Action Plan and wide-range of energy conservation measures that specifically target TCHC-related energy needs.

As of 2020 year-end, TCHC reduced total energy consumption by 7.4 per cent when compared to the 2013-2017 baseline.

TCHC launched its energy Conservation Team to co-ordinate, facilitate and implement conservation programs and initiatives.

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, with more than 170 years of service to customers. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.8 million homes, businesses and industries and is leading the transition to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Learn more at enbridgegas.com.

About Toronto Community Housing

Toronto Community Housing (www.torontohousing.ca) is Canada's largest social housing provider. Toronto Community Housing provides homes for nearly 60,000 low- and moderate-income households in neighbourhoods across the Toronto. Toronto Community Housing is wholly owned by the City of Toronto and its 2,100 buildings represent a $10-billion public asset.

