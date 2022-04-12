Enbridge Gas and the Ontario Waste Management Association announce RNG project to decarbonize waste collection trucks

Successful launch of this innovative technology will significantly reduce emissions in Ontario's transportation sector

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas Inc., in agreement with the Ontario Waste Management Association (OWMA), is thrilled to announce a pilot project to use low-carbon renewable natural gas (RNG) in waste collection vehicles across Ontario. RNG is a carbon-neutral fuel source that presents a tremendous opportunity to help Ontario reach its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

Currently, more than 40 percent of Ontario's waste sector expenditures are related to transportation costs, which are expected to increase. While the sector has made significant contributions to sustainability by supporting waste diversion efforts there is room to build on that success and continue investing in a green future.

With a fleet of 3,650 waste collection and haulage vehicles in Ontario that consume about 130 million litres of diesel per year, there is a significant opportunity to reduce emissions by transitioning the industry to low-carbon renewable fuels.

RNG is an affordable, safe and reliable alternative clean energy fuel that leverages existing natural gas infrastructure. Because it can be powered by waste, it has the added bonus of diverting waste from landfills, and in some cases resulting in carbon-negative emissions, which contributes to the creation of a circular economy.

The steady and accelerating growth of RNG production in Ontario enables industry organizations like OWMA to demonstrate leadership in displacing diesel and supports its vision to collaborate with community stakeholders to advance best practices in waste management. For example, this RNG opportunity will enable existing gas-fuelled waste vehicles to attain near zero emissions and will enable existing fleets to attain a total of 56,000 tonnes of annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions in Ontario—roughly equivalent to removing 12,000 passenger cars off the road each year.

An ambitious agenda to increase the use of RNG in the transportation of waste could result in a significant annual reduction of 440,000 tonnes of GHG emissions—roughly equivalent to removing 100,000 passenger cars off the road each year—and Ontario's waste industry is poised to lead the country in the effort to green the heavy transportation sector.

Quotes

"Renewable natural gas is now playing a role in Ontario's shift to lower–carbon, sustainable energy solutions. It is an important example of the investments Enbridge Gas is making across multiple markets to green the natural gas grid, while continuing to meet the demand for safe, reliable and affordable energy. We are proud to have provided early support to this pilot that is changing the face of the industry and contributing to the decarbonization of one of Ontario's highest emitting sectors."

- Malini Giridhar, VP, Business Development & Regulatory, Enbridge Gas Inc.



"There is a strong signal that the time to act in our industry is now and ensure we harness the economic and environmental value of low-carbon fuels. Ontario's waste sector wants to do its part in reducing emissions and recover more resources from waste. This partnership is the beginning of a generational transformation of how we better manage waste to achieve a low-carbon future."

- Mike Chopowick, CEO, Ontario Waste Management Association

"We are so pleased to be a part of this initiative. CNGVA member fleets are already contributing to emissions reductions in Ontario's waste management sector. To date annual emissions reductions from Ontario's 600 gaseous fuelled refuse vehicles include a 90 percent reduction of combustion emissions that create smog and have other health impacts. In addition, these vehicles are also reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 10,000 tonnes per year – equivalent to removing 2,000 cars from Ontario's roads. This industry is already leading in emissions reductions and is poised to support further emissions reductions across the commercial transportation sector."

- Bruce Winchester, Executive Director, CNGVA

"As a global group of professionals, we are committed to solving the world's biggest challenges in the areas of water, energy and urbanisation. Currently, Ontarians generate almost 4 million tonnes of food and organic waste annually. There is an important opportunity ahead of us to enhance resource recovery from waste, reduce emissions from vehicle fuels, and conserve Ontario's increasingly scarce landfill capacity to achieve a greener future for all Ontarians."

- Robert Dysiewicz, Global Commercial Innovation Leader, GHD

"We are proud to be one of the world's leading clean energy hubs thanks to innovative solutions and partnerships like this one that are helping to decarbonize Ontario's heavy transportation sector. Low-carbon energy solutions like renewable natural gas play an important role in supporting our province's greenhouse gas reduction targets, while also helping us build a greener, healthier future for all Ontarians."

- Todd Smith, Ontario's Energy Minister

"Reducing emissions to combat climate change and its impacts on our province is a top priority for our government. Initiatives like this one – decarbonizing waste collection trucks – will play an important role in our efforts to reduce Ontario's greenhouse gas emissions and reach our 2030 targets. I would like to thank Enbridge and the Ontario Waste Management Association for the tremendous work they have done on this project. Together, we will build a cleaner, greener province for generations to come."

- David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, with more than 170 years of service to customers. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.8 million homes, businesses and industries and is leading the transition to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Learn more at enbridgegas.com.

About Ontario Waste Management Association

The Ontario Waste Management Association (OWMA) is the province's largest, most effective environmental services association representing the waste management and recycling sector. Its membership includes more than 250 companies and organizations in the private and public sectors, which manage 85% of Ontario's waste. The association works with its members to develop detailed research and provide expert advice with the objective of resource recovery, addressing climate change and fostering investment and innovation in the waste management sector. The OWMA also provides opportunities for members to network together while supporting their professional development and career growth with educational events and webinars. For more info visit www.owma.org.

About CNGVA

Canadian Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance (CNGVA) is a national association that has a mandate to support and assist fleets in meeting emissions reductions objectives through the use of gaseous fuels. With a membership that includes a full value chain: from producers, fuel and equipment suppliers, consultants and fleets – CNGVA members have the knowledge and insight to unlock emissions reductions opportunities for commercial fleets. CNGVA member fleets include many in the refuse industry and others in Canada's commercial transportation sector.

About GHD

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD's network of 10,000+ specialists are connected across 200 offices located in five continents. www.ghd.com.

