Enbridge dodging responsibilities with corporate shell game

Unifor asserts that the purchase of Lakeside Performance Gas Services Ltd by an Enbridge Inc. entity in December 2020 means successorship laws apply. As Enbridge Gas continues to shift work to non-union positions at Lakeside, the union's grievance argues that workers there deserve the same pay and benefits as other Unifor members at Enbridge Gas.

"Contracting out doesn't benefit customers and it doesn't benefit workers. Contracting out only pads the bottom line at Enbridge," said Wayne Beaumont, Unifor Local 758 president, who represents operational field and clerical workers at Enbridge Gas in Windsor.

Unifor is also asking the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) to investigate if contracting out to Lakeside helps Enbridge circumvent OEB regulations governing customer rates and profit margins.

