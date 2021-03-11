En Route! The Event is almost here! The first ever virtual career fair devoted to electric and smart transportation will take place March 29 and 30, 2021

MONTREAL, March 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In January Propulsion Québec, the cluster for electric and smart transportation (EST), kicked off a new initiative to promote the sector and attract new talent and skilled workers to the EST industry: En Route, the Career Hub in Electric and Smart Transportation. En Route! The Event, the first ever virtual career fair devoted to electric and smart transportation, will take place March 29 and 30. Participants will be able to explore education, career, and job opportunities in a growing sector and meet the homegrown businesses making Quebec a global go-to for expertise in the field!

The event, co-presented by the Quebec government and in cooperation with more than 40 partners, will connect students, workers, and job seekers with Quebec businesses and educational institutions to help guide, train, and recruit the skilled workforce needed for the EST industry to grow. A full 800 participants will gather virtually over two days for inspiring talks, discussion panels, a virtual exhibitor hall, and networking sessions.

En Route! The Event is an unparalleled opportunity to learn about the study paths that lead to careers in EST, talk with educational institutions, discover new career and job opportunities, and attend sessions with key players in the EST industry. Today's talent will reinvent tomorrow's mobility!

Schedule, concept, and format

For this inaugural edition, En Route! The Event is presenting a fully virtual lineup. Panels and presentations will be available live and for replay, offering the perfect chance for participants to learn about different EST subsectors and new career opportunities. Businesses and educational institutions in the field will promote their jobs and programs in spotlight videos, and participants will be able to network with them in virtual booths just like at any career and education fair. Participants will be able to visit 30 booths from leading EST businesses and ten booths from educational institutions.

The first day, March 29, will be an introduction to the EST sector and the education and training opportunities available. It will include current and future trends, the related opportunities, plus a discussion panel on exciting careers in the field and the challenges to be tackled. March 30 will be focused on careers in electric and smart transportation. There will be two discussion panels: "Transportation electrification: Quebec's current position and goals" and "Smart transportation: The revolution is now!" Also featured will be portraits of the different sectors, from transportation electrification to smart transportation to new mobility solutions.

Job seekers, students, workers, educational institutions, guidance counselors, and businesses working in electric and smart transportation will come together virtually over two days to hear from star speakers from Quebec's EST industry, including: Marc Bédard, CEO of The Lion Electric Co., Sylvain Castonguay, Head of Commercial eVehicle Integration Strategy and Program and Operations Director at Dana, Frantz Saintellemy, President and COO of LeddarTech, Louis Tremblay, CEO of AddÉnergie, and David Van der Wee, Vice President, Head of Rolling Stock, Alstom Americas at Alstom.

All the biggest names in Quebec's EST industry will be there to show off their career opportunities, including: Merkur Inc., LeddarTech, BRP, Dana, Dana TM4, Effenco, Nova Bus, AddÉnergie, BIXI Montréal – CycloChrome, The Lion Electric Co., Société de transport de Laval (STL), Blue Solutions, and many more. Academic institutions will also participate in the virtual format, including Cégep de Saint-Jérôme, École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), Cégep de Sainte-Foy, Compétences VE – CPCPA, McGill University, Polytechnique Montréal, Concordia University, Université de Sherbrooke, Université Laval, and EMEMM, Montreal's motorized equipment trade school.

Find details on the speakers and schedule here.

After the event, the work continues

The En Route! initiative will continue for several months after the fair, with an official website listing job opportunities in EST, education and training, key figures in the industry, videos on different Quebec businesses, job descriptions, and worker profiles.

Hiring managers, job seekers, and internship candidates should check back regularly to stay on top of the many career opportunities in electric and smart transportation. There are currently more than 235 job listings posted on Propulsion Québec's En Route! website, ranging from engineers to software developers, technicians, mechanics, assemblers, and more! Listings are available here.

Quotes

"With its wealth of natural resources, hydroelectricity, and transportation expertise, Quebec is poised to be a world leader in electric and smart transportation. But for 70% of our members, workforce challenges are the biggest obstacle to growth. En Route! The Event aims to convince students, recent graduates, and workers from other industries near and far to choose a career in EST. With the support of public partners, educational institutions, and Quebec EST businesses, the cluster will harness the potential of qualified talent from both inside and outside Quebec! En Route! The Event is the perfect opportunity to learn about the field and the careers it offers today and find an innovative job defining the transportation of tomorrow!" noted Sarah Houde, CEO of Propulsion Québec.

"The labor market has been in flux since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. EST is one of the sectors that's been affected by the workforce shortage. En Route! The Event is an excellent opportunity to explore the education, training, and recruitment offerings in this booming industry. It's important to support this type of initiative because it helps build a strong economy based on high-quality jobs," said Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region.

The En Route! initiative is made possible thanks to the financial support of our partners: the Quebec government, Merkur Inc., LeddarTech, BRP, Dana, Dana TM4, Effenco, Nova Bus, AddÉnergie, BIXI Montréal – CycloChrome, The Lion Electric Co., Société de transport de Laval (STL), Blue Solutions Canada, Cégep de Saint-Jérôme, École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), Cégep de Sainte-Foy, Compétences VE – CPCPA, McGill University, Polytechnique Montréal, Concordia University, Université de Sherbrooke, Université Laval, and École des métiers de l'équipement motorisé de Montréal (EMEMM).

To learn more about En Route to a Career in Electric and Smart Transportation, visit the official website.

About Propulsion Québec

Québec's smart and electric transportation cluster rallies the entire sector around joint projects aimed at positioning Québec as a leader in developing and implementing land transportation systems that promote smart and electric transportation. Created in 2017, Propulsion Québec has over 210 members from a variety of sectors and deploys its resources across six distinct working groups to develop and support innovative projects. The cluster receives financial support from the Government of Québec, the Government of Canada, Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), ATTRIX, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Hydro-Québec and Québecor.

