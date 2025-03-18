RUST, Germany, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706) and a leading manufacturer in server platform design, unveils its latest energy-efficient cloud and AI-driven server platforms at CloudFest 2025, Booth #H12 & H13. Featuring AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series and Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, these platforms highlight MiTAC's commitment to sustainable computing, optimized power efficiency, and high-performance cloud infrastructure.

Advancing Cloud Sustainability with Energy-Efficient Computing

Empowering Sustainable Cloud Computing: MiTAC Delivers Energy-Efficient Server Innovations at CloudFest 2025

As cloud and AI workloads continue to expand, data centers face increasing pressure to enhance performance while reducing power consumption. MiTAC Computing is addressing these challenges by designing server solutions that balance high computing power with energy efficiency, helping enterprises and cloud providers minimize operational costs and carbon footprints.

MiTAC's latest server platforms incorporate power-efficient processor architectures, intelligent workload management, and advanced thermal design, enabling organizations to scale computing resources without excessive energy consumption. By leveraging built-in acceleration technologies, optimized memory bandwidth, and high-speed connectivity, MiTAC delivers solutions that maximize performance-per-watt efficiency.

Intel-Powered Solutions: Performance and Efficiency for AI-Driven Workloads

MiTAC showcases its Intel-based lineup, including the 2U dual-socket MiTAC R2520G6, a high-performance yet power-efficient compute server optimized for AI, cloud, and enterprise applications. It supports up to 8TB of DDR5 memory, five PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, and flexible storage configurations for U.2 and E1.S SSDs, delivering scalable performance while maintaining power efficiency.

By integrating Intel Xeon 6 processors, MiTAC's platforms provide built-in accelerators for AI workloads, high-speed I/O capabilities, and optimized power utilization, ensuring sustainable, high-performance computing for modern data centers.

AMD-Based Solutions: Maximizing Compute Power with Sustainable Design

MiTAC's AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series-powered platforms deliver cutting-edge performance-per-watt efficiency, enabling cloud and AI providers to scale workloads with maximum energy efficiency.

The MiTAC TYAN GC68C-B8056, a 1U single-socket server, is optimized for high-density cloud and AI workloads. It features twenty-four DDR5 DIMM slots, twelve tool-less 2.5-inch NVMe U.2 hot-swap bays, and a high-efficiency thermal design to support modern cloud environments. The integration of AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series processors ensures industry-leading compute performance while keeping power consumption low—helping enterprises enhance sustainability without compromising performance.

By leveraging AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series processors, MiTAC's solutions ensure high-performance computing with lower energy consumption, helping enterprises reduce data center power demands while maintaining processing efficiency.

Additionally, MiTAC highlights the MiTAC TYAN TD76-B8058, a 2U multi-node server designed for cloud service providers requiring high scalability. Powered by AMD EPYC™ 9004 Series processors, it offers four front-serviced nodes, 16 DDR5 RDIMM slots, four hot-swap E1.S drive trays, two NVMe M.2 slots, and flexible expansion via PCIe 5.0 and OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slots. This platform delivers strong performance while maintaining energy efficiency, making it a reliable choice for cloud and AI applications.

Visit MiTAC at CloudFest 2025 to Explore Sustainable Server Innovations

MiTAC's latest Intel and AMD-powered server platforms showcase the future of energy-efficient cloud computing, providing enterprises with cutting-edge, sustainable, and high-performance solutions.

Visit MiTAC at Booth #H12 & H13 at CloudFest 2025 to explore how these innovations enhance cloud sustainability, optimize power efficiency, and drive the future of AI and cloud computing.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methods to ensure uncompromising quality not just at the barebone level but, more importantly, at the system and rack levels—where true performance and integration matter most. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart from others in the industry. The company provides tailored platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, guaranteeing optimal performance and scalability.

With a global presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing offers flexible, high-quality solutions designed to meet unique business needs. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, along with the recent integration of Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovation, efficiency, and reliability, empowering businesses to tackle future challenges.

MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/

