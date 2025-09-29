Empowering Indigenous Communities and Honouring Truth and Reconciliation

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation Announces 2025 Indigenous Grant Recipients and Reaffirms Commitment to NDTR

HIGH RIVER, AB, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - In recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), Western Financial Group Communities Foundation is proud to announce the 2025 recipients of its Indigenous Infrastructure Grant Program. Western affirms its commitment to reconciliation in its ongoing support for Indigenous communities through meaningful investments in infrastructure, education, and awareness.

2025 Indigenous Infrastructure Grant Recipients (CNW Group/Western Financial Group)

Launched in 2021, the Indigenous Infrastructure Grant Program provides funding to Indigenous municipalities and CRA-registered charities to enhance, upgrade, or build vital community infrastructure. Each $5,000 grant supports projects that foster sustainability, accessibility, health and safety, and community connection, laying the groundwork for long-term resilience and growth.

Since its inception, the Foundation has invested over $2.4 million into more than 490 community projects, including over $170,000 dedicated to Indigenous-specific initiatives since 2021. "We're proud to support Indigenous communities through projects that build connection, resilience, and opportunity," said Nancy Green-Bolton, Western Financial Group's COO and WCF Board Chair. "These grants reflect our ongoing commitment to reconciliation and meaningful community investment."

Congratulations to the 2025 Indigenous Infrastructure Grant Recipients:

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation | Emergency Generator Replacement

This project will replace the emergency generator at Tin-Wis Resort, ensuring the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation has a safe, self-sufficient hub for shelter, meals, and communication during disasters.

This project will replace the emergency generator at Tin-Wis Resort, ensuring the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation has a safe, self-sufficient hub for shelter, meals, and communication during disasters. Tla'amin Nation | Tla'amin Road Cemetery Improvements

This project will enhance one of Tla'amin Nation's most sacred sites by adding a gravel pathway, benches, and fencing repairs—supporting cultural continuity, accessibility, and respectful stewardship of over 200 unmarked graves identified through Ground Penetrating Radar survey.

This project will enhance one of Tla'amin Nation's most sacred sites by adding a gravel pathway, benches, and fencing repairs—supporting cultural continuity, accessibility, and respectful stewardship of over 200 unmarked graves identified through Ground Penetrating Radar survey. Gitanmaax Band Council | Gitanmaax's Playground Project

This project will replace unsafe equipment with inclusive, multi-age play spaces that promote physical activity, mental wellness, and community connection—advancing reconciliation and health equity in Northern Indigenous communities.

This project will replace unsafe equipment with inclusive, multi-age play spaces that promote physical activity, mental wellness, and community connection—advancing reconciliation and health equity in Northern Indigenous communities. Island Metis Family & Community Services | The Infinity Playground Renewal

This project will revitalize the Island Métis Childcare Centre's playground, creating a safe and inclusive space that nurtures healthy development and cultural identity for Métis children and families in Victoria.

This project will revitalize the Island Métis Childcare Centre's playground, creating a safe and inclusive space that nurtures healthy development and cultural identity for Métis children and families in Victoria. Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre | Sacred Spaces Project

This project will transform outdated office spaces into inclusive, culturally grounded environments that support healing, family reunification, and community connection for the urban Indigenous population. By upgrading infrastructure, it will expand program capacity and ensure a safe, welcoming space for Elders, families, youth, and survivors of trauma.

This project will transform outdated office spaces into inclusive, culturally grounded environments that support healing, family reunification, and community connection for the urban Indigenous population. By upgrading infrastructure, it will expand program capacity and ensure a safe, welcoming space for Elders, families, youth, and survivors of trauma. Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society | KFS Centre Renovations

This project will renovate the KFS Center—an essential Indigenous community hub—by upgrading safety systems and communal spaces to create a more inclusive, accessible, and climate-resilient environment.

Since 2021, the Foundation has contributed over $170,000 to Indigenous-focused initiatives.

Western's Commitment to NDTR: From Awareness to Action

Western Financial Group is observing a nationwide paid day off on September 30, giving employees time to reflect and honour Indigenous Peoples. In addition to this observance, Western is offering staff opportunities for learning and action, including educational resources, a company-wide webinar on allyship and reconciliation, and daily practices such as land acknowledgements and Orange Shirt Day participation. These efforts reflect Western's belief that reconciliation is a shared responsibility one that requires ongoing awareness, respect, and meaningful engagement.

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, Community Care local fundraising initiative, and emergency relief support. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities. Visit westerngives.ca for more information.

SOURCE Western Financial Group

For more information: Nichola Petts, Manager - Media & Public Relations, [email protected]