Empowered Kids Ontario enthusiastically applauds Ontario's historic investment in child development

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Empowered Kids Ontario (EKO) enthusiastically welcomes the investment in child development and rehabilitation services announced by Minister of Finance Peter Behtlenfalvy in the 2021 budget, Ontario's Action Plan: Protecting People's Health and Our Economy. This historic announcement of $240 million over four years will address wait lists for pediatric rehabilitation and child development, making sure kids get services in a timely way.

"This is tremendous news for Ontario kids and families," says Jennifer Churchill, EKO CEO. "We want to thank Premier Ford, Minster Todd Smith, Minister Bethlanfalvy and all Ministers of Provincial Parliament, for this commitment to kids with disabilities and their families. This support ensures the high-quality care they deserve will reach more kids and significantly reduce wait times."

The increasingly urgent gap between missed developmental milestones and entry to service is cause for alarm. This government's investment will allow Ontario's child development and rehabilitation providers to address wait lists for all levels of service—at home, at school and in the community.

Additional funding announced in the budget supports capital projects at two EKO member children's treatment centres. "We're thrilled to see that the government is making sure community-based providers are able to welcome kids and families and provide care in facilities that enable leading clinical practice," adds Churchill.

Quotes:

"This announcement marks an important turning point for our sector and more critically for the kids and families who are waiting for service. We sincerely thank the Government of Ontario for this support, and for acknowledging the crucial and very necessary role child development and rehabilitation providers play in communities across the province." - Penny Smiley, Chair, Empowered Kids Ontario

I never thought being the parent of children with disabilities meant I'd be so keyed up for government announcements; anytime the government makes an announcement, I'm listening. The news of this meaningful investment tells me that we're all part of the greater picture; we're moving toward a future where everyone can access the supports they need to thrive according to their own abilities. – Sara Pot, Parent

"It's heartwarming to know that our government is investing such a substantial amount to improve the lives of children and families. This level of support really brings to light that they have heard and understand the importance of the services we offer to children and families of diverse needs and abilities. As a provider, we'll be able to increase staffing, develop new models of service that align with families' expectations, and co-create programs that support and engage kids and families." - Marie Rouleau, Executive Director, Cochrane Temiskaming Children's Treatment Centre

"Society pays a significant price when children are not able to reach their potential. This milestone investment in our children will have a direct positive impact on their long-term health and developmental outcomes and will improve opportunities for participation and inclusion, and will position more children to achieve a promising future." – Dr. Mohammad Zubairi, Developmental Pediatrician, Assistant Professor, Pediatrics, McMaster University and Medical Director, McMaster Children's Hospital Autism Program, Vice-Chair, Physicians of Ontario NeuroDevelopmental Advocacy (PONDA)

About Empowered Kids Ontario

Empowered Kids Ontario represents Ontario's child development and rehabilitation agencies, which provide services and programs to more than 150,000 kids every year, at home, in schools and in the community. EKO members care for kids with childhood disabilities; kids with developmental disabilities—physical, cognitive and communication; kids who are recovering from illness or injury; and kids with complex care needs including cerebral palsy, autism, FASD, and Down syndrome and other neurodisabilities.

SOURCE Empowered Kids Ontario

For further information: Shelley Romoff, [email protected]

Related Links

https://empoweredkidsontario.ca/

