HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- CoinW , a global leader in cryptocurrency trading , proudly announces the launch of its flagship online forum series, WConnect - Connecting Legends. This initiative is designed to unite CoinW users with iconic Layer 1 blockchains and their transformative projects. By collaborating with leading ecosystems like Solana, and other prominent players, WConnect seeks to empower the next wave of Web3 unicorns.

Empower Web3 Startups- WConnect Launches Soon

The series will offer a dynamic space where industry leaders, developers, and enthusiasts converge to exchange ideas, explore trends, and ignite innovation. WConnect stands as a beacon of opportunity, fostering a vibrant ecosystem where visionary startups can flourish.

Connecting Blockchain Ecosystems

WConnect is a flagship online forum series introduced by CoinW.

It aims to bring together industry leaders and developer communities in different blockchain ecosystems to jointly explore industry trends. This is a great opportunity to exchange technical experience and explore development opportunities.

The WConnect series will play a key role in this cooperation as a core platform, which will promote blockchain collaboration and amplify the impact of innovation.

It will focus on in-depth discussions around the following key themes:

AI, RWA and DeFi Trends: Explore industry innovation and breakthrough developments.

Professional Trading Strategies: Share trading strategies and discover potential projects.

Layer 1 Ecosystem: Focus on potential projects in Sui, Solana ecosystem.

Project Development Challenges: Get valuable guidance from the experience of front-line developers.

Web3 Future Development: Prospects for industry-wide adoption and trends in innovation.

WConnect's online events will be broadcast simultaneously on Twitter Space and YouTube. At the same time, CoinW's global users can likewise access its events through CoinW's live channel.

Each episode will further expand WConnect's reach through recordings and highlight clips, connecting with users in the CoinW ecosystem.The first episode of the WConnect series will focus on the role of Layer 1 ecosystems in promoting blockchain innovation and growth. Mainstream Layer 1 projects built on Sui and Solana will be among the topics for discussion.

Industry movers and shakers, technical experts and community leaders from popular projects, media partners such as Cointelegram will be invited to share progress within their projects. They are also encouraged to provide input on future development directions.

$100,000 Prize Pool Trading Competition

To celebrate this milestone, CoinW is launching a $100,000 Trading Competition Series. The competitions will showcase standout projects like CETUS, NAVX, SCA, and HIPPO, with diverse reward categories such as new user incentives, daily trading bonuses, and competitive trading challenges with generous USDT prizes.

New User Rewards: Register and trade at least $100 USDT in SUI, CETUS, NAVX, SCA, or HIPPO to receive 5 USDT. A total of 10,000 USDT is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Register and trade at least USDT in SUI, CETUS, NAVX, SCA, or HIPPO to receive 5 USDT. A total of 10,000 USDT is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Daily Trading Challenge: Trade $100 USDT or more each day to qualify for a weekly prize pool of $5,000 USDT, encouraging consistent participation and engagement.

Trade USDT or more each day to qualify for a weekly prize pool of USDT, encouraging consistent participation and engagement. SCA Trading Challenge: Compete for a share of a 20,000 USDT prize pool by trading at least $100 USDT in SCA/USDT, with rewards distributed based on trading volume.

Compete for a share of a 20,000 USDT prize pool by trading at least USDT in SCA/USDT, with rewards distributed based on trading volume. NAVX Lucky Lottery: Trade a minimum of $200 USDT in NAVX/USDT to enter a lucky draw and win prizes ranging from 5 to 20 USDT. A total of 600 winners will be selected randomly.

Trade a minimum of USDT in NAVX/USDT to enter a lucky draw and win prizes ranging from 5 to 20 USDT. A total of 600 winners will be selected randomly. CETUS Net Purchase Contest: Compete for a share of 10,000 USDT by ranking in the top 30 net CETUS purchasers. An additional 5,000 USDT will be distributed proportionally to participants who trade at least $100 USDT.

Compete for a share of 10,000 USDT by ranking in the top 30 net CETUS purchasers. An additional 5,000 USDT will be distributed proportionally to participants who trade at least USDT. HIPPO Trading Safari: Reach specified trading volume milestones to win rewards from a 10,000 USDT prize pool, with limited spots available for each tier.

Additionally, join WConnect's airdrop event by completing simple social tasks, such as joining the official Telegram group and sharing event posts. Participants will enter a draw to win USDT and Sui token rewards.

Expanding Influence

CoinW's WConnect series will initially focus on the Sui and Solana ecosystem. This also marks a continuation of CoinW's partnership with Solana, reinforcing the collaboration established earlier through initiatives such as the Solana Founders Villa. As highlighted in their previous partnership, CoinW and Solana have jointly supported emerging Web3 founders, fostering innovation and ecosystem growth. Through WConnect, CoinW and Solana will continue working together, providing resources and exposure to promising projects in the Solana ecosystem and beyond.

Moving forward, WConnect will continue expanding its scope, featuring other leading Layer 1 ecosystems to empower more projects and developers.

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW is a globally trusted cryptocurrency exchange serving over 13 million users in 14 countries. With cutting-edge technology, advanced security, and a focus on empowering blockchain innovation, CoinW supports communities worldwide in realizing the transformative power of digital assets.

Twitter Official：https://twitter.com/CoinWOfficial

Research Institute Telegram: https://t.me/CoinW_Research

Telegram EN: https://t.me/coinwoff

Telegram Announcement Official: https://t.me/coinwofficialchannel

YouTube Official: https://www.youtube.com/@CoinWOfficial

SOURCE CoinW

Shams, [email protected]