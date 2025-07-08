CoinW Kicks Off EAFF E-1 Championship Campaign with 500,000 USDT to Engage Crypto and Football Enthusiasts

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- CoinW, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange , is launching EAFF E-1 Championship campaign to celebrate its second year as the official sponsor of the EAFF E-1 Football Championship. Combining the passion of football with the innovation of Web3, the month-long campaign features a 500,000 USDT crypto trading competition, a range of interactive fan activities, and exclusive digital rewards — designed to bring together crypto users and football fans from around the world.

500,000 USDT Trading Competition: Trade, Earn, Celebrate

CoinW is an Onscreen Sponsor of the EAFF E-1 Football Championship

At the center of EAFF E-1 Championship is a high-stakes trading competition running from July 7 to August 3, 2025 (UTC+8). Participants can compete solo or as part of a team to win a share of the massive 500,000 USDT prize pool:

Team Battle – Up to $350,000 (70% of the total prize pool)

(70% of the total prize pool) Individual Battle – Up to $150,000 (30% of the total prize pool)

(30% of the total prize pool) Lucky Draws – Featuring prizes like 10 ETH , Apple gift sets, and more

, Apple gift sets, and more Earn-to-Party – Stake in fixed-term products with up to 8% APY and receive a $25 airdrop bonus

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your journey in digital assets, there's an opportunity to join the action, earn rewards, and connect with the broader CoinW community.

More Than Trading: Football Fun for Every Fan

In addition to the trading showdown, CoinW is rolling out a series of fan-focused activities designed to build engagement both online and offline:

Match Predictions – Guess match results and win exclusive prizes

– Guess match results and win exclusive prizes Football Night – Join live watch parties and vibrant community chats

– Join live watch parties and vibrant community chats UGC Submissions – Share football stories, memes, and creative content to be featured

– Share football stories, memes, and creative content to be featured Limited Giveaways – Collect official merchandise and Web3-exclusive collectibles

These events blur the lines between crypto engagement and sports entertainment, fostering an inclusive and lively community for users of all backgrounds.

CoinW x EAFF E-1 Championship: Web3 Meets East Asia's Top Football Stage

CoinW's EAFF E-1 Championship coincides with the EAFF E-1 Football Championship, taking place from July 7–15 in South Korea. As the tournament's official sponsor for a second year, CoinW is amplifying its presence across East Asia.

The event is broadcast on major national TV networks in South Korea, Japan, China, and Hong Kong, giving CoinW extensive regional exposure. Through on-the-ground integration and tailored fan engagement, CoinW strengthens its commitment to connecting Web3 innovation with local sports culture.

Watch, Trade, Win: A Seamless Web3 Fan Experience

EAFF E-1 Championship is more than a campaign — it's part of CoinW's broader effort to build a closed-loop Web3 ecosystem, where users can watch matches, trade crypto , and earn real rewards within one seamless experience. By connecting financial opportunities with cultural engagement, CoinW is redefining how communities form and interact in the digital age.

"Web3's summer starts with a football game," said Monika Mlodzianowska, Director of Strategic Partnerships at CoinW. "EAFF E-1 Championship Campaign empowers users, celebrates innovation, and brings together the energy of football and crypto on one global stage."

Whether you're a crypto native or a football fan exploring blockchain for the first time, CoinW invites everyone to join the movement and experience the future of digital interaction.

For more information on how to join Football Month, visit CoinW's official channels. Become part of the community as we celebrate the beautiful game and the future of finance.

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW has grown into one of the world's leading cryptocurrency asset trading platforms , serving a vast and diverse global user base. The platform offers intelligent trading services, with a daily trading volume exceeding $5 billion and a consistent top 4 ranking in CoinMarketCap's futures markets. With over 10 million registered users, CoinW is deeply committed to advancing wealth creation and blockchain innovation, continually enhancing its product ecosystem with innovations. Since 2022, CoinW has significantly expanded its global brand presence through international sports sponsorships, including a high-profile partnership with football legend Andrea Pirlo . In addition to its commercial growth, CoinW is actively engaged in corporate social responsibility — from donating supplies to orphanages in Africa to supporting animal welfare in Taiwan. Looking ahead, CoinW aims to promote financial inclusion on a global scale, continue leading the cryptocurrency sector, and accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets worldwide. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the website, and follow CoinW's X Account , and Telegram Group .

