MONTREAL, July 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - EMPOWER receives $3 million in funding from the Government of Quebec through its agent Investissement Québec, BDC Capital and PME Montreal to launch the world's first Digital Marketing Assistant, an application that puts a marketing team in the hands of SMB owners across Canada and globally. Based on the latest technology, the platform offers a full range of offline and online marketing services in just a few clicks on a mobile device or computer. This investment will allow EMPOWER to further develop its technology platform and support the company's international expansion. The Montreal-based company serves hundreds of clients from small and medium-sized businesses to those with national footprints, and intends to change the way marketing is handled by SMBs, making it easy, efficient, and affordable.

A Digital Marketing Assistant that gamifies SMB marketing

With limited resources, it's becoming overly difficult for SMB owners to efficiently promote their products or services. To resolve this issue, the EMPOWER Digital Marketing Assistant takes charge of marketing projects through an exciting and user-friendly mobile interface. Simply swiping a few cards and reacting to interactive content is enough to gradually enhance an SMB marketing presence. The EMPOWER app learns about its client, anticipates its needs, makes personalized recommendations, tracks projects, executes campaigns, provides key performance indicators, and even rewards the user along the way.

A clever mix of specialized collaborators and technology

On the back-end, EMPOWER automates the execution using popular marketing solutions, including ActiveCampaign, BuzzSumo, Discus, OpenAI, Rival IQ, SEMRush, Typeform, Supermetrics and Zapier, to name just a few. It also automatically dispatches tasks to its local team of marketing professionals.

"Our financial partners and our team have an ambitious vision for the future of the company. Jack Elias, co-founder of EMPOWER, and I firmly believe that it is time to improve SMBs marketing processes to work with agility but most of all to offer a truly attractive and positive experience. Marketing isn't a task anymore, it's an exciting game!" said Daniel Forman, CEO of EMPOWER.

About EMPOWER

Founded by Daniel Forman and Jack Elias, EMPOWER aims to revolutionize marketing for SMBs. After 10 years of successfully building and running one of Canada's largest social media agencies, the co-founders created EMPOWER's Digital Marketing Assistant that uses the best technologies, is supported by experts, and is backed by a global force in online and offline marketing. Headquartered in Montreal, with offices in Toronto and New York, EMPOWER plans to expand in other major cities to better support its global growth.

Available for interviews:

Daniel Forman , CEO of EMPOWER

, CEO of EMPOWER Jack Elias , Co-founder and VP of EMPOWER

SOURCE Empower

For further information: Media contact and interview requests: Sergina Guéry, +1.514.967.0775, [email protected]