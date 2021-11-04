Empower Announces the Appointment of Dan Paisley as Chief Revenue Officer and Miriam Chamberlain as Chief People Officer

MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Daniel Forman, CEO of Empower, announced the appointment of Dan Paisley as Chief Revenue Officer and Miriam Chamberlain as Chief People Officer.

Dan Paisley began his career 15 years ago in the technology sector and rapidly led the business expansion of 90+ retail locations across the US. He then successfully led a national sales team across three Canadian provinces for a disruptor in the real estate tech industry.

For the past twenty years, Miriam Chamberlain has worked in marketing, real estate, and human resources to optimize organizational development for innovative companies in high growth environments. She is an active participant at the HR Leaders Collective and host for Social HR Camp, and a collaborator with ScaleHR.

"My partner Jack Elias and I are delighted that Dan and Miriam have joined us, they will work with us on a daily basis to take Empower to its next stage of international growth. Their knowledge of organizational development, both in terms of talent management and high-level business techniques in a high-tech environment will enable us to operate globally," said Daniel Forman, Empower's CEO.

Dan Paisley and Miriam Chamberlain will be based in the Montreal headquarters.

Founded by Daniel Forman and Jack Elias, EMPOWER aims to revolutionize marketing for SMBs. After 10 years of successfully building and running one of Canada's largest social media agencies, the co-founders created EMPOWER's Digital Marketing Assistant that uses the best technologies, is supported by experts, and is backed by a global force in online and offline marketing. Headquartered in Montreal, with offices in Toronto and New York, EMPOWER plans to expand in other major cities to better support its global growth.

Daniel Forman, CEO of EMPOWER

Jack Elias, Co-founder and VP of EMPOWER

