KINGSTON, ON, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) has made it faster and easier for advisors to run insurance illustrations by introducing a new enhanced web-based illustrator.

"Our vision was to enhance the insurance illustration process to continue to improve the digital life insurance application process," says Mike Stocks, Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, Retail. "The eVision Insurance Illustrator ™ ('eVision') builds on the success of our familiar Envision web and desktop versions that advisors have used for years and adds additional features based on their feedback."

With a focus on modern, usability design principles, the in-house development team focused on eight major improvements to streamline an advisor's ability to run illustrations. eVision utilizes a mobile-first, responsive web platform that is directly integrated with the popular Fast & Full electronic life application process.

New eVision Illustrator enhancements include:

Automatically launching two input screens for joint or multi-life policies on the same tab

for joint or multi-life policies on the same tab Addition of a new detailed life insurance taxation summary for Solution Series term life insurance

for Solution Series term life insurance Corporate Owner is identified earlier in the illustration process

in the illustration process A redesigned user interface and Summary Pane that follows modern design principles and delivers a simple, fast and easy user experience

that follows modern design principles and delivers a simple, fast and easy user experience Modern, easy-to-read client reports that can be easily explained to clients, even over the telephone

that can be easily explained to clients, even over the telephone Auto - populating the maximum marginal or corporate tax rate by province depending on the ownership type selected

by province depending on the ownership type selected Real-time summary calculation refreshes when changes to illustration inputs occur

when changes to illustration inputs occur Providing solve calculations for both coverage amount and premium

Because eVision is a web-based application there are no installations or downloads required. Software updates are automatic and always up to date. eVision can be accessed from any device or operating system (whether iOS or Windows.)

"We knew that building an in-house solution could take longer but it would provide us more flexibility to respond to user feedback more quickly in the future. One of the keys to success of high Fast & Full advisor adoption is that we listen to feedback from users and make continuous improvements based on that feedback. The eVision Insurance Illustrator launch is the latest in over 4,000 enhancements we've made since launching our electronic application," says Mr. Stocks.

The company expects that following this launch even more advisors will utilize the web-based, digital tools including the new eVision Insurance Illustrator, the Fast & Full Life Application and the advisor portal.

About Empire Life:

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the products and services they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of March 31, 2022 Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.5 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

For further information: Paul Woodall, Director, Digital Solutions, Phone: 1 877 548-1881, ext. 4270, Email: [email protected]; The Empire Life Insurance Company, 259 King St. E. Kingston, Ontario, 1 877 548-1881, [email protected] | www.empire.ca