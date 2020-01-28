Empire Life Investments announces portfolio manager promotions

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Empire Life Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of two investment team members.

Greg Chan, CFA, Senior Investment Analyst is promoted to Portfolio Manager, Canadian Equities. Greg joined Empire Life Investments in 2018 as an investment analyst where he provided research and analysis on the team's Canadian equity portfolios.

He will be co-managing the Empire Life Asset Allocation GIF*, Empire Life Canadian Equity GIF*, Empire Life Dividend Growth GIF*, Empire Life Elite Equity GIF*, and Empire Life Monthly Income GIF.

Albert Ngo, MFE, Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income, is promoted to Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income.

Albert is the lead manager of the Empire Life Strategic Corporate Bond GIF, Empire Life Short Term High Income GIF and co-manager of the Empire Life Global Asset Allocation GIF.

"Our team-based approach is at the core of our belief that sharing ideas leads to better investment decisions and ensures the continuity and stability of our funds and their performance," says Ian Hardacre, Senior Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer. "These appointments recognize Greg and Albert's contributions and success at preserving and building wealth for clients."

* These are the marketing names for the funds. The funds' legal name excludes "Empire Life" and "GIF" and includes "Fund" at the end of the name.

About Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The company manages and offers mutual funds and is the portfolio manager of the Empire Life segregated funds, including the Empire Life Guaranteed Investment Funds. As of September 30, 2019, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.1 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

For further information: Antonietta Stabile, MBA, 416 945 7466 or [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.empire.ca

