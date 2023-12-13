KINGSTON, ON, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - In honour of its 100th anniversary on January 11, 2023, Empire Life launched a grant program that encouraged employees to nominate and vote for charities across the country. The final 10 registered charities each received a $10,000 donation, for a total donation of $100,000, as part of the Empire Cares Grant Challenge.

Representatives from Shield of Athena receive a $10,000 donation from Empire Life as part of its centennial Empire Cares grant program. (CNW Group/The Empire Life Insurance Company)

Each year, Empire Life supports Canadian communities through charitable donations, employee volunteer hours, in-kind contributions and community sponsorships in four focus areas: community well-being, health and medical research, education, and arts, culture and miscellaneous.

After more than 70 nominations and 700 votes, Empire Life is pleased to announce the recipients:

Beausejour Family Crisis Resource Centre ( Shediac, NB )

( ) Hospital for Sick Kids ( Toronto, Ontario )

( ) Kidsport ( Langley, B.C. )

( ) Kingston Interval House ( Kingston Ontario )

( ) Le Bouclier d'Athéna (Montréal, Québec)

(Montréal, Québec) Le Club des petits déjeuners (Québec)

(Québec) Native Women's Association (Québec)

(Québec) Pawsitive Match Rescue ( Calgary, Alberta )

( ) Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre ( Napanee Ontario )

( ) Urban Native Youth Association ( Vancouver, B.C. )

During the nomination process, employees were asked to share why they were nominating that organization. From witnessing newborn grandchildren receive life-saving medical care to fostering abused and neglected animals, their stories were inspiring. Empire Life wishes to congratulate each of the organizations and thanks them for the difference they make for Canadians each and every day.

"Caring about the communities in which our employees, customers and business partners live and work has long been a part of our culture at Empire Life," says Karen Smith, Director, Communication Services. "While all the nominated organizations were deserving, we were pleased to see the variety of selected finalists. These grants will go a long way to help support the important work of these organizations."

To learn more about Empire Life's commitment to community investment, read the 2022 Public Accountability Report or visit the website.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the products and services they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2023, Empire Life had total assets under management of $17.2 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

www.empire.ca

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

For further information: Karen Smith, Director, Communication Services, 613 548-1890, ext. 3387, [email protected]