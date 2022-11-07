Empire Company Limited impacted by IT systems issue

STELLARTON, NS, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Empire Company Limited ("Empire" or "Company") (TSX: EMP.A) today announced that it has been impacted by an IT systems issue.

The Company's grocery stores remain open to serve customers and are not experiencing significant disruptions at this time. However, some in-store services are functioning intermittently or with a delay. In addition, certain of the Company's pharmacies are experiencing technical difficulties in fulfilling prescriptions. The Company however remains committed to the continuity of care of all its pharmacy patients.

"At Sobeys, exceeding the needs of our customers is always our top priority. Our sole focus right now is on getting this problem rectified and we will provide further updates as relevant information becomes available," said Pierre St-Laurent, Chief Operating Officer, Empire.

While the Company is making significant progress in reducing the impact of this disruption, at this time it is unable to determine when all issues affecting its systems will be fully resolved.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are presented for the purpose of assisting the reader to understand management's expectations regarding the scope and consequences of the IT systems issue, including the level of disruption and the timing for complete rectification. These statements and expectations may be impacted by a number of factors including availability of resources and continued analysis of our systems and the disruptions being experienced. By its nature, forward-looking information requires the Company to make assumptions and is subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made. For more information on risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the "Risk Management" section of the fiscal 2022 annual Management's Discussion and Analysis.

ABOUT EMPIRE

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $30.5 billion in annualized sales and $16.3 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 130,000 people.

