STELLARTON, NS, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Empire Company Limited ("Empire or the "Company") (TSX: EMP.A) is pleased to announce that members of TUAC 501 have voted to ratify a new three-year collective bargaining agreement, ending the strike at the Donald Sobey Distribution Centre ("distribution centre") in Terrebonne, Quebec.

The Company is happy to welcome its teammates back to the distribution centre and looks forward to resuming services from this facility to its Quebec network of stores.

The strike started on February 7, 2022. The incremental impact of the strike on earnings per share is estimated to be $0.05 and will affect earnings in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The incremental costs are largely transportation costs.

ABOUT EMPIRE

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $29.2 billion in annual sales and $16.4 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 134,000 people.

