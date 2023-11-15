MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Empego, an innovative provider of healthcare technology solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with the Pharmaprix banner, a leading name in the community pharmacy sector in Quebec, as part of an avant-garde project involving 5 affiliated pharmacies and aimed at increasing access to primary care for the Quebec population.

In September 2023, Pharmaprix announced the opening of its first clinical care spaces in pharmacies in Quebec, in which pharmacist-owners and their teams provide care to patients in a dedicated environment, separate from the preparation and distribution of medications. The five (5) redeveloped pharmacies are located in Montréal, Québec and Gatineau.

The pharmacist-owners affiliated with Pharmaprix offer a multitude of services, most of which will be free of charge for the patient (covered by the RAMQ), including medication monitoring and adjustments (blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, respiratory diseases, chronic pain or migraine and thyroid) as well as vaccination.

Recipient of the 2023 Innovation award issued by the Order of Pharmacists of Quebec, Empego is proud to team up with pharmacists affiliated with Pharmaprix participating in this project by offering them tailor-made solutions with cutting-edge technology. Thanks to their consultation and monitoring modules, Empego offers pharmacists the possibility of optimizing the collection of patient data before the consultation as well as the option of organizing more efficiently the monitoring of the state of health of patients according to their needs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Empego to this transformative project," said Lori LeBlanc, VP of Professional Services and Strategic Initiatives at Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix. "By combining our strengths, we aim to support the network's pharmacists so that they can offer a better experience to their patients and better access to the professional services they need."

"This project has the potential to redefine the role of the pharmacist on the front line of care," said Philippe Chartrand, Founder and CEO of Empego. "We salute Pharmaprix for being a pioneer and accelerating the participation of pharmacists within the health system."

Patients can make an appointment to receive the various health care services that may be offered at the pharmacy including treatment of situations that do not require the involvement of a doctor, such as traveler's diarrhea, respiratory tract infections such as streptococcal pharyngitis, hormonal contraception, smoking cessation and sometimes recurring issues such as urinary infections in people not assigned male sex at birth, eczema and allergic rhinitis by consulting the website: pharmaprix.ca/cliniques.

About Empego:

Empego, a provider of healthcare technology solutions, is making a splash in the healthcare industry in Quebec. Empego is a platform generating evidence-based smart forms to improve treatment triage and monitoring, engaging patients through accessible language to provide high-quality information, enabling pharmacists to provide the highest standard of care while unlocking new sources of revenue for pharmacies. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Empego helps healthcare professionals streamline their processes and provide better care to their patients. The company's forward-thinking approach has made it a leader in the retail pharmacy industry, and it is poised for continued growth in the years to come.

About Pharmaprix/Shoppers Drug Mart:

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart™ stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

