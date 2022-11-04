EMPA-KIDNEY, the largest and broadest dedicated SGLT2 inhibitor trial in chronic kidney disease, provides new evidence for patients commonly seen in clinical practice 1,2,3

Phase III trial also demonstrated a 14% statistically significant reduction in hospitalization for any cause1,2

BURLINGTON, ON and TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - EMPA-KIDNEY Phase III clinical trial met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a significant kidney and cardiovascular benefit for people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD).1,2 When treated with empagliflozin, the risk of kidney disease progression or cardiovascular death was significantly reduced by 28% vs. placebo (HR; 0.72; 95% CI 0.64 to 0.82; P<0.001).1,2 The results were announced today during the American Society of Nephrology (ASN)'s Kidney Week 2022 by the Medical Research Council Population Health Research Unit (MRC PHRU) at the University of Oxford which designed, conducted and analyzed EMPA-KIDNEY, in scientific collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim, and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY). The results were also published simultaneously in The New England Journal of Medicine.2

EMPA-KIDNEY is the first SGLT2 inhibitor trial in CKD to demonstrate a 14% significant reduction in all-cause hospitalizations (HR; 0.86; 95% CI 0.78 to 0.95; P=0.0025) vs. placebo as a pre-specified key secondary confirmatory endpoint.1,2 CKD doubles a person's risk for hospitalization4 and is the tenth leading cause of death in Canada.5

The overall safety data were generally consistent with previous findings, confirming the well-established safety profile of empagliflozin.

"The EMPA-KIDNEY trial results provide new evidence to help treat people with chronic kidney disease who are commonly seen in clinical care but who have been under-represented in previous clinical trials – especially those with lower kidney function and lower urine albumin excretion," says Dr. David Cherney, EMPA-KIDNEY Steering Committee Member and Senior Scientist at Toronto General Hospital Research Institute. "Today's positive trial results across a broad chronic kidney disease patient population demonstrate that empagliflozin may benefit adults at risk of progression, including those with and without diabetes, and across a wide range of kidney function."

EMPA-KIDNEY is a multinational randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, designed to evaluate the effect of empagliflozin on kidney disease progression and cardiovascular mortality risk in people living with CKD. The EMPA-KIDNEY trial is the largest and broadest dedicated SGLT2 inhibitor trial to date in chronic kidney disease.3 It included 6,609 participants across a wide range of people living with CKD, many with co-morbidities across the spectrum of cardiovascular, kidney, or metabolic conditions. The trial assessed both kidney and cardiovascular outcomes in people across the spectrum of CKD severity.6

One in 10 Canadians are living with kidney disease,7 and more than 50,000 are being treated for kidney failure symptoms.7 The leading cause of kidney disease in Canada is diabetes.8 Up to one-half of people living with diabetes demonstrate signs of renal damage in their lifetime.8

"The Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Alliance is incredibly proud that EMPA-KIDNEY has provided another pivotal moment for empagliflozin," said Carinne Brouillon, Head of Human Pharma and Member of the Board of Managing Directors, Boehringer Ingelheim. "Today's data adds to the body of evidence from our clinical program which includes more than 700,000 adults with cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic conditions. EMPA-KIDNEY reinforces the potential role of empagliflozin in changing the way these interconnected conditions may be managed."

"Today's EMPA-KIDNEY trial results will be welcomed by people living with CKD and the medical community. We are also encouraged by the risk reduction for hospitalization after just two years, as this finding is in line with the significant reductions seen in prior empagliflozin cardiovascular outcomes trials," says Jeff Emmick, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President, Product Development, Lilly. "The Alliance looks forward to discussing plans for marketing authorization for CKD with regulators worldwide in due course."

Notes to editors

Kidney disease progression: Defined as end-stage kidney disease (the initiation of maintenance dialysis or receipt of a kidney transplant), a sustained decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) to below 10 mL/min/1.73 m2, kidney death or a sustained decline of at least 40 percent in eGFR from randomization).

End stage kidney disease: Includes initiation of maintenance dialysis or receipt of a kidney transplant

About EMPA-KIDNEY: The study of heart and kidney protection with empagliflozin in people living with CKD1,2,3

EMPA-KIDNEY (NCT03594110) is a multinational randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, designed to evaluate the effect of empagliflozin on kidney disease progression and cardiovascular mortality risk in people living with CKD. The primary outcome is defined as time to a first event of either cardiovascular death or kidney disease progression, defined as end-stage kidney disease (the need for kidney replacement therapy such as dialysis or kidney transplantation), a sustained decline in eGFR to <10 mL/min/1.73 m2, kidney death, or a sustained decline of ≥40 percent in eGFR from randomization. Key secondary outcomes include cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure, all-cause hospitalization, and all-cause mortality. EMPA-KIDNEY includes 6,609 adults randomized from eight countries with established CKD both with and without diabetes, as well as with and without albuminuria, receiving either empagliflozin 10 mg or placebo, on top of current standard of care.

About the Medical Research Council Population Health Research Unit (MRC PHRU) at the University of Oxford

The MRC PHRU at the University of Oxford, part of Oxford Population Health, improves the treatment and prevention of chronic diseases, particularly cardiovascular disease and metabolic disease (such as diabetes mellitus and CKD), which collectively account for a large proportion of premature adult deaths and the burden of disability worldwide. MRC PHRU is led by EMPA-KIDNEY Steering Committee co-chair Professor Colin Baigent. MRC PHRU coordinates innovative clinical trials and meta-analyses that have a major impact on health. Other major studies include the ground-breaking Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy (RECOVERY) trial which is co-led by EMPA-KIDNEY Steering Committee co-chair, Professor Sir Martin Landray. MRC PHRU's worldwide approach, involving the study of large numbers of people, provides reliable information about the causes of disease and the effects of treatments, and has had a major impact on global health.

About the EMPOWER program

The Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Alliance has developed the EMPOWER program to explore the impact of empagliflozin on major clinical cardiovascular and kidney outcomes in a spectrum of cardio-renal-metabolic conditions. Cardio-renal-metabolic conditions are the leading cause of mortality worldwide and account for up to 20 million deaths annually.9 Through the EMPOWER program, Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly are working to advance knowledge of these interconnected systems and create care which offers integrated, multi-organ benefits. Comprised of nine clinical trials and two real-world evidence studies, EMPOWER reinforces the long-term commitment of the Alliance to improve outcomes for people living with cardio-kidney-metabolic conditions. With more than 700,000 adults enrolled worldwide, it is the broadest and most comprehensive clinical program for an SGLT2 inhibitor to date.10

About empagliflozin

Empagliflozin (marketed as Jardiance®) is an oral, once-daily, highly selective sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor and the first treatment to include cardiovascular death risk reduction data in people living with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease in its label in several countries.11,12,13 Empagliflozin is the first and only approved treatment to improve outcomes of people living with heart failure regardless of ejection fraction.14

Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company

In January 2011, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company announced an Alliance that centers on compounds representing several of the largest diabetes treatment classes. Depending on geographies, the companies either co-promote or separately promote the respective molecules each contributing to the Alliance. The Alliance leverages the strengths of two of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies to focus on patient needs. By joining forces, the companies demonstrate their commitment, not only to the care of people with diabetes, but also to investigating the potential to address areas of unmet medical need.

