EMP METALS SIGNS EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" "EMP", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a letter agreement with LI Extraction Technologies Inc. ("LIET") for use of LIET's licensed developmental lithium extraction technology.

Rob Gamley, CEO of EMP Metals, commented, "We are pleased to enter into this agreement with LIET to develop an extraction technology specific to our requirements. This is an exciting and timely development for EMP as we are now expecting to regularly produce lithium brines from a growing number of wells at locations across our southeastern Saskatchewan land holdings. Our strategy of working with third party technology providers to identify the ideal recovery process allows the Company to avoid tremendous upfront development costs and retain flexibility."

EMP's subsidiary, Hub City Lithium has forwarded an initial sample batch of lithium bearing brines taken from the successful Mansur 11/11-02-009-13W2/0 well, to LIET/Provectus for preliminary testing.

LI Extraction Technologies Inc. ("LIET") has partnered with Provectus Engineered Materials Ltd. ("Provectus") in the application of proprietary polymer membranes developed by Provectus (the "Extraction Technology") to the extraction and refinement of lithium derivatives and compounds from brine solutions (the "Purpose"). LIET currently holds the exclusive rights to utilize the Extraction Technology in all jurisdictions of Canada for the Purpose. Under this this letter agreement, LIET will license the Extraction Technology to EMP Metals Corp. ("EMP") on a non-exclusive basis for the Purpose. Terms of the agreement will remain confidential for the time being.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bronson, P. Geo., a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

For further information: Corporate Inquiries: Rob Gamley, President & CEO, Phone: 604-689-7422, Email: [email protected]