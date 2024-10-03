EMP METALS REPORTS HIGH GRADE LITHIUM CONCENTRATIONS ACROSS MULTIPLE ZONES DISCOVERED IN STEP-OUT DRILLING AT VIEWFIELD

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce lithium assay results from well 8-24, located 10 kilometres north of initial discovery well 2-22 (see Figure 1). Well 8-24 returned 157 mg/L in the Wymark D zone, and confirmed significant lithium presence across multiple tested zones in the Duperow formation, reinforcing the Company's confidence in the continuity of its resource base (for detailed test results refer to Table 1).

Key Highlights:

EMP Metals stepped out 10 kilometers from the initial Viewfield 2-22 and 4-23 wells to the 8-24 well.

Five of eight zones were tested, with standout lithium concentrations of 157 mg/L in the Wymark D zone and 139 mg/L in the Wymark C zone, demonstrating consistency with previous Viewfield results.

The successful identification of new lithium-bearing zones, including the Souris River zone which tested at 72 mg/L, indicates further potential for resource expansion.

Preliminary data suggests that lithium concentrations remain consistent across EMP Metals' land base, strongly supporting the hypothesis of a contiguous resource.

Table 1 - Test Results

Target Interval Li Concentration (mg/L) Zone Thickness (m) Wymark D 157 10 Wymark C 139 8 Wymark B

(Wymark B & A) 91 14(22) Saskatoon A 53 8 Souris River A & B 72 11

Paul Schubach, COO of EMP Metals, commented, "The results from the 8-24 well have been highly encouraging. The 10-kilometer step-out confirms that lithium-bearing zones extend well beyond our initial wells, further validating the value of our Saskatchewan asset. This development significantly derisks the project and enhances our ability to plan for future extraction."

Karl Kottmeier, CEO of EMP Metals, added "We were particularly excited by the new potential of the Souris River zone, which was previously untested in this area. With concentrations comparable to other known zones, we believe this newly tested zone could further increase the total resource estimate. Our next steps will involve updating our mineral resource assessment and completing our front-end engineering design (FEED) study."

Resource Expansion and Next Steps

The Company plans to integrate these new data points into its overall resource estimate. These results not only solidify the potential for a large-scale lithium resource but also position EMP Metals to explore the possibility of higher confidence resource categories in future reports.

Horizontal Well Update

The Company is also pleased to report that it has completed the first horizontal well (4-23) drilled into the Duperow formation for lithium brine extraction in Saskatchewan (see press release dated August 13, 2024 and August 27, 2024). Phase 1 flow testing is underway and results will be reported as they become available.

