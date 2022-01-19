EMP METALS ENGAGES INVESTING NEWS NETWORK

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: SNLRF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.

INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods including an Enhanced Advertiser Profile, News Marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide investor relations or market making services.

Under the terms of the Agreement with INN, the Company paid INN $58,000 for the campaign. The campaign commenced in December 2021 and will end in December 2022. The Company and INN are not related entities.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada and precious metals projects located in New South Wales, Australia. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com.

