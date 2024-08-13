EMP METALS COMMENCES SUMMER DRILLING PROGRAM IN SOUTHEAST SASKATCHEWAN

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its two well lithium drilling and testing program, aimed at delineating the original discovery in the Viewfield area of Southeast, Saskatchewan.

Highlights

Two well drilling program with the first well spud. (For Viewfield Drilled Wells and Future Locations Map refer to Figure 1)

The wells will provide critical pressure, flow rate and fluid composition data, which will be used for future engineering studies and reservoir modeling, including a Front-End Engineering Design ("FEED") study that is currently underway.

Program will build on the highest lithium concentrations recorded in a Canadian brine to-date, up to 237 mg/l at the Viewfield 2-22 well, and is intended to determine brine parameters in the area.

The initial well is a vertical well ("8-24") with drilling anticipated to take approximately one week, and completion and testing of brine concentration and flow rates expected to take an additional three weeks. The second well ("4-23") is a one mile horizontal well to confirm pressures, deliverability and depletion of various target reservoir zones for the ongoing FEED study in the project area.

"We're very excited to be resuming drilling operations and about the prospects identified within the program," said Rob Gamley, CEO of EMP Metals. "It's a significant step forward in our exploration efforts and understanding the basin. Through drilling a horizontal and vertical well, we aim to garner a better understanding of the lithium potential within our project area, further enhancing our already robust resource and project FEED study. We look forward to reporting as results are known."

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bronson, P. Geo., a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large scale resources using direct lithium extraction ("DLE"). EMP Metals currently holds 196,000 net (79,300 hectares) acres of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

