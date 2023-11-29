EMP METALS APPOINTS NEW DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Craig Foggo and Mr. Karl Kottmeier to its board of directors. The Company also announces the resignation of board member Mr. Peter Pollard.

Mr. Peter Pollard resigned his position to allow for the appointment of Mr. Foggo and the Company thanks him for his service to the board over the past three years.

Mr. Foggo has over 20 years of diverse experience in the mining industry, spanning both operations and investment. Craig's site experience dates back to the early 2000's and includes roles in the commissioning, optimising, and operating of mineral plants in Western Australia. In 2008, Craig transitioned to the finance sector where he joined London based private equity firm CD Capital, being promoted to the role of Managing Director prior to his departure. In 2012, he joined the mining equity capital markets team at natural resources advisory firm RFC Ambrian. In 2014, Craig assumed the role of Investment Director at Tembo Capital, a private equity firm focused on natural resources and clean energy metals. Engaged for over 13 years in natural resource-related private equity funds at both Tembo Capital and CD Capital, Craig has actively worked on numerous investments in the mining sector globally. Craig holds a B.Sc. in Extractive Metallurgy and a B.Com in Accounting & Finance from Murdoch University, in Western Australia.

Mr. Kottmeier has over 25 years of practical experience in listing, financing and administering resource exploration and development companies listed on the TSX, TSX Venture and CSE Exchanges where he has raised in excess of $250,000,000. Mr. Kottmeier is the founder and former CEO of several publicly listed companies including Rockgate Capital and Rockridge Capital and was formerly CEO of American Lithium. Prior to his career in the public markets, Mr. Kottmeier was an investment advisor and member of the corporate finance team at a private Canadian brokerage firm. He holds a B.A. from the University of British Columbia.

Rob Gamley, EMP Metals CEO, commented, "I am very pleased to welcome Craig and Karl to the Board of Directors. The fact that these successful industry participants agreed to join our Board is another significant endorsement of our Saskatchewan lithium brine projects. As we advance our PEA and pilot production plans their extensive background with mining operations, finance and capital markets will bring significant strategic guidance that is integral to the Company's growth."

EMP also announces that the board of directors has authorized the grant of an aggregate 1,150,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers and employees of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.45 per common share. The Options are exercisable for a five-year period from the date of grant and may be subject to certain vesting provisions as determined by the board of directors. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large scale resources using direct lithium extraction ("DLE"). EMP Metals, in partnership with ROK Resources Inc., currently holds 192,000 net (77,700 hectares) acres of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information: Rob Gamley, President & CEO, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422