EMP METALS APPOINTS BALAZS AS TECHNICAL ADVISOR

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Balazs to the position of technical consultant.

Mr. Balazs has over 30 years experience encompassing all aspects of oil and gas exploration and development, from basin analysis and prospect generation through to development drilling and acquisitions. He brings a diverse skill set prospecting for oil and gas throughout western Canada and internationally, including various countries in Europe, Africa, and South America.

Throughout his career, he has consistently generated commercially viable prospects resulting in many successful drilling programs and significant reserves additions. He also has specific expertise in risk assessment and resource evaluations.

His extensive knowledge of subsurface reservoirs in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin will be an asset to EMP's ongoing lithium exploration projects. Mr. Balazs holds a B.Sc. Geology from the University of Calgary.

EMP Metals President, Rob Gamley, commented, "We are really happy to have Brian join the growing EMP team. Brian's depth of experience speaks for itself and his knowledge of the western Canadian exploration environment is a huge asset for our Company as we expand on our initial success."

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

For further information: Corporate Inquiries: Rob Gamley, President & CEO, Phone: 604-689-7422 (please leave a message), Email: [email protected]