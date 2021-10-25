Emmanuelle Toussaint is named one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women

The Top 100: Most Powerful Women Awards honorees are announced each year by WXN to recognize and celebrate 100 outstanding women, in 13 different categories, who inspire tomorrow's leaders, influence change, and advocate for diversity in the workforce. Emmanuelle Toussaint is a laureate for the Executive Leaders category, recognizing women who build confidence and support others, as well as exemplifying what it means to be a great leader.

This recognition comes less than a month after Ms. Toussaint was selected as one of the winners of the Delta Management Group's 2022 Canadian Clean50 Awards, recognizing the 50 individuals who have made the greatest contribution to the cause of sustainable development and clean capitalism in Canada over the past two years.

"I am truly honoured to be nominated among such outstanding women from across the country. The list of past recipients is impressive. I hope to inspire other women to take on leadership roles and pave the way for future generations in all male-dominated industries, including manufacturing, transportation and technology", said Emmanuelle Toussaint.

"When I look at this year's winners, I see a group of radically authentic women who remind us all of what it means to stand up with courage, for ourselves and those around them," said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. "By recognizing and celebrating the strength, fearlessness, resilience and heart these women demonstrate, we can inspire more of the same in generations to come."

"This prestigious award is a recognition of Mrs. Toussaint's leadership and accomplishment. An inspiration, her talents are recognized throughout the Volvo Group and she is considered a true leader by both her colleagues and many external stakeholders in North America. Her impressive network of contacts demonstrates the influence she has in the business community," said Ralph Acs, President of Volvo Group Canada Inc.

"An award worthy of Emmanuelle's background and personality, as she is actively involved in several organizations and associations in the business community. We are very proud of the career path of a courageous leader like Emmanuelle," added Martin Larose, president of Nova Bus. "Nova Bus aims to position itself as an employer of choice by encouraging diversity and wishes to attract talented women and promote them to management positions".

A member of the Quebec Bar and the Ordre des administrateurs agréés du Québec, Mrs. Toussaint holds a Bachelor of Laws degree and a certificate in administration from Université Laval.

A panelist and speaker engaged in her community, she is also Chair of the Board of Directors of Propulsion Québec, Quebec's electric and intelligent vehicle cluster, as well as a member of the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec and a member of the Boards of Directors of the Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA) and the American Public Transportation Association (APTA). She is also a director designated by the Solidarity Fund QFL on the board of another Quebec company active in the transportation electrification sector, Exprolink / Madvac.

The entire WXN Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 list for 2021 can be found at: https://buff.ly/3E53pVM

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric buses and hybrid buses, high-capacity vehicles and integrated intelligent transport systems. As part of its Electro Mobility strategy, Nova Bus is moving forward with the electrification of key vehicle components to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Nova Bus is part of the Volvo Group. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit www.novabus.com

About Women Executive Network (WXN)

Women's Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization, is North America's #1 and only organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. WXN operates in Canada and the U.S.

SOURCE Nova Bus

For further information: Please contact Melina Jalbert at 819-230-9890 or by email at [email protected]; or Garry Atkinson, Research & Analytics Manager, [email protected]

Related Links

www.novabus.com

