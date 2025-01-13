QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Québec Mining Association (QMA) is pleased to announce that Emmanuelle Toussaint has been appointed as its new president and chief executive officer, effective January 13, 2025.

Ms. Toussaint has over 25 years of management experience in the private and public sectors. She has a keen interest in sustainable development and has accumulated over twelve years in the field of transportation electrification, most recently as VP for marketing at Cléo Innovations, a Hydro-Québec subsidiary. This followed a period as VP for legislative, regulatory and public affairs at Prevost and Nova Bus, two Volvo Group divisions. She has also worked for a range of organizations in the manufacturing, medical, aerospace, information technology, biotechnology, municipal and university sectors.

Ms. Toussaint was also named as one of Canada's Most Powerful Women in the Top 100 Awards of WXN, the Women's Executive Network, and has been recognized as one of the Top Women Leaders in North America. She holds a Bachelor of Law Degree and a Business Administration Certificate from Laval University, and as a lawyer is a member of the Québec Bar.

"We are proud to welcome Ms. Toussaint to lead the QMA. We also express our deepest gratitude to Ms. Josée Méthot, who directed the QMA with dedication and excellence for many years and made a significant contribution to the promotion of a responsible, committed and innovative mining industry in Québec," says Jean-Baptiste Dromer, who chairs the QMA's Board of Directors. " Ms. Toussaint will continue this mission while defending the interests of Québec's mining industry and complying with the QMA's fundamental values of respect, transparency, ethics and cooperation with all stakeholders. Under her leadership, the QMA will continue to be recognized as a catalyst for the mining industry, inspiring the ethical conduct of its members and instilling respect for the most stringent environmental, social and governance standards."

"We firmly believe that Ms. Toussaint, with her team, will rise to current and future challenges in the industry, particularly in the fields of sustainable development and innovation, and that together they will help position the mining industry as a key leader in the transition to a more responsible and competitive economy," adds Mr. Dromer.

"I am proud to have been chosen to take up the reins at the QMA and I would like to thank the members of the Board of Directors for the trust they have placed in me," states Emmanuelle Toussaint. " Québec's mining sector plays an important socioeconomic role and is a key link in the energy transition and decarbonization process. The mining industry in Québec hopes to become a leader in sustainable mineral development. I undertake to work with all stakeholders and to speak for all our members, and I look forward to taking up my new duties knowing that I can rely on a strong and competent team," Ms. Toussaint concludes.

The Québec Mining Association (QMA) was founded in 1936 and speaks proactively for mining companies involved in exploration, extraction and processing, mining contractors and junior mining companies, along with suppliers, institutions, non-profit organizations and other mining sector partners. It is proud of the 51,300 jobs and $12 billion it contributes to Québec's GDP. The QMA's mission is to promote, support and proactively develop a responsible, committed and innovative mining industry in Québec.

