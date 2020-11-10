Emilie L.Cayer is appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Fondation du MNBAQ

Ms. L.Cayer possesses rare multidisciplinary expertise. A lawyer by training, she holds a master's degree in museology and an MBA in strategy from HEC Montréal. Her unique career encompasses varied professional experience in philanthropy in the museum sector, a key advantage that qualifies this genuine leader to successfully oversee the Fondation du MNBAQ.

"I am delighted to join the Fondation du MNBAQ and to contribute with its teams to the museum's operation and influence. It is a remarkable institution that reveals Québec talents and is shaping Québec art treasures now and in the future. The teams' vitality, outstanding programming, and the MNBAQ's deeply human values underpin my eagerness to work with the employees, donors, and partners to innovate together and spur the MNBAQ at a turning point in its history. It is a privilege for me to support in this way an institution that is a source of pride for all of us," the new President and Chief Executive Officer noted.

Under Ms. L.Cayer's direction, the foundation team will be asked to focus on innovative projects that foster the development of the MNBAQ's activities, accessibility, influence, and visibility.

"On the strength of the foundation's achievements in recent years such as the establishment of solid partnerships, the implementation of innovative projects to expand the MNBAQ's collections, the significant financial contribution to build the fourth key pavilion of the museum complex, and successful fundraising events, it needs committed individuals to creatively pursue its mission. Philanthropy is henceforth indissociable from the future of a cultural institution of the MNBAQ's calibre. Ms. L.Cayer shares our ambition to create an increasingly attractive museum that is widely accessible and solidly rooted in the community, and her leadership will certainly be crucial in the realization of its future projects," Jean St-Gelais, Chair of Board of Directors of the Fondation du MNBAQ added.

"At a time of major upheavals that are forcing Quebecers and institutions to reinvent themselves, Ms. L.Cayer will face many challenges. By making human beings central to her initiatives, she can successfully carry out the annual fundraising campaign under the theme "L'Art d'être humain" to make the MNBAQ accessible to marginalized or vulnerable individuals, and convince both private donors and institutional partners to participate in the public museum and its foundation, a major venture. Sustained by humanist values, her initiatives and strategies are focused on a valiant objective, that of bringing art to the lives of people from all walks of life, a need that has become more essential and vital than ever. Ms. LCayer's recognized expertise is sure to stimulate and inspire our teams. Moreover, the employees of the foundation and the MNBAQ join me in cordially welcoming her," concluded Jean-Luc Murray, Director General of the MNBAQ.

Emilie L.Cayer took up her post on November 9, 2020.

The Fondation du MNBAQ

The foundation supports the MNBAQ in the fulfilment of its mission by promoting the development of solid philanthropic partnerships. It oversees the development of the collections, exhibition funding, and access to educational and cultural activities programs. It also enables donors to tailor their contributions through the establishment of dedicated funds and offers to this end an adapted recognition plan.

fmnbaq.org

The MNBAQ

The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, a unique museum complex that combines art, architecture, and nature, is situated in the heart of the Battlefields Park. The MNBAQ's vast collection, which encompasses more than 40 000 works produced since the 17th century, is exhibited in four separate pavilions. Paintings, sculptures, drawings, photographs, and prints are presented at exhibitions in the historic art pavilion, while the modern art pavilion showcases the works of leading artists such as Jean Paul Lemieux, Alfred Pellan, Fernand Leduc, and Jean-Paul Riopelle. The fourth pavilion, inaugurated in June 2016, features the collection of contemporary Québec art after 1960, including Inuit art, the decorative arts, and design. The glass pyramid that links the pavilions offers a discovery space for children.

mnbaq.org

