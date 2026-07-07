PrairiesCan announces more than $10.2 million in federal funding to support six innovative Manitoba businesses expanding their use of AI and digital technology

WINNIPEG, MB, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - In a rapidly changing and increasingly competitive global economy, artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries and reshaping how businesses operate, creating new opportunities for innovation, productivity and economic growth. Across Manitoba, businesses are adapting to this new reality and finding practical ways to use artificial intelligence and digital technology to solve problems, improve productivity and compete in new markets.

Government of Canada backs Manitoba companies using AI to scale, compete and lead

As part of Canada's AI for All strategy, the Government of Canada is helping small and medium-sized businesses adopt these tools, scale their operations, create good jobs and keep more talent, innovation and economic value here at home.

Today, the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, joined The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce (WCC) to talk about what Canada's new AI strategy means for local businesses.

While at WCC's event, Minister Solomon, on behalf of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced over $10.2 million in funding to support six Manitoba organizations developing and using AI in the province.

The funding announced today will support the creation of more than 170 jobs in Manitoba and assist 35 SMEs across multiple industries, including agriculture, construction, manufacturing, advertising and support services.

Quotes

"AI for All means making sure businesses, workers and communities across the country can use these technologies to solve real problems and share in the benefits. Manitoba businesses are already finding practical ways to use artificial intelligence to improve productivity and compete in a changing economy. Our government is investing in that momentum, helping local companies adopt new technologies, scale their operations, create good jobs and build more of Canada's economic strength here at home."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Businesses and innovators are the backbone of our economy, and many are looking to use artificial intelligence to unlock productivity. Our government is committed to scaling up our country's AI industry, driving AI adoption and building a sovereign digital infrastructure. By harnessing AI and building trust in how it is developed and deployed, we are driving growth and shared prosperity in Manitoba and across the country."

–The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Thrilled to partner with PrairiesCan and see them continue to support tech and innovation in the province. Throughout Taiv's history, we have promised to create jobs in Manitoba and have since followed through; creating over 75 jobs since 2025. This funding will let us continue to support the local economy as we build Taiv into a key part of Manitoba's tech ecosystem. We're grateful for the support and excited for what lies ahead."

–Noah Palansky, CEO & Co-Founder, Taiv Inc.

Quick facts

On June 4, 2026, the Government of Canada launched Canada's National Artificial Intelligence Strategy: AI for All. The strategy will help ensure Canada leads in AI innovation while grounding the development and use of AI in trust, responsibility and national sovereignty. AI for All will help position Canada as a global leader in responsible AI while ensuring the benefits of this transformation are broadly shared. It is about making sure AI works for Canadians--strengthening our economy, improving public services, supporting Canadian companies and giving Canada greater control over its digital future.

Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) and Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) funding applications are accepted on an ongoing basis with no deadline.

Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative (RAII) funding applications will be accepted until December 31, 2028, or until funding has been fully committed or otherwise announced.

Backgrounder

Canada is a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Ensuring Canadians, including small and medium-sized enterprises, take advantage of the opportunities presented by AI is critical for our competitiveness in a shifting global economy.

The projects announced today are helping Manitoba businesses adopt new technology, create jobs and compete in new markets, while keeping Canadian innovation and economic value here at home.

PrairiesCan announced investments for one non-repayable project under the Regional Innovation Ecosystems Program (RIE):

Manitoba Construction Sector Council Inc. $1,140,000

Manitoba Construction Sector Council will establish a drone and sensor library for small and medium-sized construction companies. Businesses will gain access to advanced equipment, hands-on training and technical support to improve productivity in the construction and housing sectors.

PrairiesCan announced investments for five repayable projects under the Business Scale-up and Productivity Program (BSP):

Aryval Ltd. $500,000

Aryval Ltd. will expand its event and enrolment management platforms for private and independent schools in Canada and the United States. The company will hire staff, strengthen cybersecurity and pursue new markets.





Aryval Ltd. will expand its event and enrolment management platforms for private and independent schools in Canada and the United States. The company will hire staff, strengthen cybersecurity and pursue new markets. Construction Clock Inc. $471,352

Construction Clock will enable the adoption of AI technology that will improve internal processes and strengthen the company's products and services, including SuperClock, an AI-enhanced version of its AutoClock platform.





Construction Clock will enable the adoption of AI technology that will improve internal processes and strengthen the company's products and services, including SuperClock, an AI-enhanced version of its AutoClock platform. ExpensePoint $2,319,784

ExpensePoint will modernize its expense-management platform through embedded card services and AI-powered automation. The company will also add new roles and strengthen employees' skills in AI, data and digital security.





ExpensePoint will modernize its expense-management platform through embedded card services and AI-powered automation. The company will also add new roles and strengthen employees' skills in AI, data and digital security. mode40 ltd. $800,000

mode40 ltd. will bring its AI-powered factory control software to more manufacturers by expanding its sales, deployment, customer success and technical support teams.





mode40 ltd. will bring its AI-powered factory control software to more manufacturers by expanding its sales, deployment, customer success and technical support teams. Taiv Inc. $5,000,000

Taiv Inc. will expand its AI-driven ad-replacement technology across North America. The company will manufacture and deploy more of its proprietary hardware, grow its team and reach new customers in Canada and the United States.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Leela Polushin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, [email protected], 343-543-5391; Jess Borys, Communications Advisor, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 431-336-9097