MONTREAL, March 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In support of the Canadian Red Cross Donate Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, the Ukrainian community in Quebec is mobilizing and launching the Save Ukraine emergency fundraising campaign in collaboration with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

During this campaign, funds raised will be used to meet the immediate needs of those affected by the recent events in Ukraine to ensure their survival and to support their long-term recovery. Healthcare and relief items will be provided to families and individuals in need of assistance, as well as to populations displaced by the war.

"After 10 days, the war has already produced more than one million Ukrainian refugees, according to the UN. Thus, with the help of several private and public organizations, we are launching this emergency funding campaign to unify the individual and collective efforts underway in Quebec. Quebecers of Ukrainian origin are challenging companies whose employees are mobilizing to organize fundraising events to match any amounts raised," said Gregory Bedik, spokesperson for the Save Ukraine campaign and member of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress in Quebec.

The emergency fundraising campaign, produced by the Molotov agency, will be deployed throughout the STM transit network on Astral advertising platforms. The Ukrainian community would like to warmly thank its partners for their support of this initiative. To contribute to the Save Ukraine emergency fundraising campaign, visit www.sauver-ukraine.ca.

Canada was the first Western country to recognize Ukraine's re-establishment of independence in 1991 and there are more than 1.4 million people of Ukrainian origin living in Canada. The Ukrainian diaspora in Canada is the second largest in the world after the one in Russia.

About the Ukrainian Canadian Congress

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) is the voice of Canada's Ukrainian community. The Congress brings together under one umbrella all the national, provincial and local Ukrainian Canadian organizations. Together with its member organizations, the UCC has been leading, coordinating and representing the interests of one of Canada's largest ethnic communities (1.4 million) since 1940 and has been instrumental in shaping Canada's social, economic and political landscape.

SOURCE Ukrainian Canadian Congress

For further information: For interview requests: Martine Robert, 514-212-7812, [email protected]; Isabelle Cytowicz, 514-986-0734, [email protected]