EMERGE to Present At Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company") a diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, today announced that the Company's Founder and CEO, Ghassan Halazon, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. During the presentations, Mr. Halazon will discuss the Company's progress, acquisition pipeline, and future ambitions in the growing e-commerce space.

Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference

Mr. Halazon will be attending the Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference, taking place at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia and available virtually on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022.

Mr. Halazon will be participating in a panel discussion titled Building the Next Canadian Giant, moderated by Dave Kelly. Mr. Halazon will also be presenting, fielding investor questions, and taking one-on-one meetings with investors.

Panel Discussion Date and Time: March 3, 2022 at 1:00pm PST

Company Presentation Date and Time: March 3, 2022 at 3:20pm PST

To Register Virtually: 5th Annual Growth Conference

Book a 1x1 meeting with EMERGE:

https://sites.grenadine.co/sites/reg/en/gravitas/organizations/14

8th Annual AlphaNorth Capital Conference

Mr. Halazon will be hosting onsite meetings with current and potential investors at the 8th Annual AlphaNorth Capital Conference, an invite-only event that introduces growth-stage companies to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled 1:1 meetings and networking activities.

Date and Time: March 25-27, 2022

To Register: https://web.cvent.com/event/1a2aef1b-df92-44e1-bdb1-71933ee3f25d/

Canaccord Genuity Tech 2022: Themes in a Stock Picker's Market

Canaccord Genuity's Tech 2022 conference will bring together some of Canada's leading technology executives in a series of dynamic panel discussions. Mr. Halazon will be participating in a panel titled Cookies, Content and Commerce.

Date and Time: March 29, 2022 at 2:00pm ET

To Register: Please contact your representative at Canaccord Genuity to register for the conference. For a link to the conference, please check the events section of our website.

About EMERGE

EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. EMERGE's subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide their members with access to pet products, premium meat & groceries, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Emerge's portfolio houses some of North America's most coveted online destinations including WholesalePet.com, truLOCAL.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more about EMERGE, visit https://www.emerge-brands.com/

