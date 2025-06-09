EMERGE Announces Cancellation of RSUs

TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a premium e-commerce brand portfolio, today announced that it has cancelled 557,692 of 1,115,385 restricted share units ("RSUs") previously granted to a director of the Company on June 28, 2024 leaving him with a balance of 557,693 RSUs maturing on June 28, 2025.

Other than the cancellation of the 557,692 RSUs, no other RSU holders or other securities of the Company would be affected and the Company's fixed equity incentive plan would not be amended in any way by the Company.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a premium, Canadian e-commerce brand portfolio. Our subscription, marketplace, and retail businesses provide our members with access to offerings across our grocery and golf verticals. truLOCAL is our flagship Canadian meat and seafood subscription service, connecting local farmers with a health-conscious audience. Our golf vertical includes our discounted tee-times/ experiences brand, UnderPar, and our discounted golf apparel and equipment brands, JustGolfStuff and Tee 2 Green.

For further information: For further information: Dasha Enenko, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416- 479-9590, [email protected]