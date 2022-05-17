EMERGE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, Targeting U.S. Investors

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a leading acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, today announced that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The conference will be held in-person and virtually from May 23-26, 2022, with in-person participation held at the Fountainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

The Company's on-demand presentation will be available for viewing beginning Tuesday, May 24 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

"Over the last year or so, we have substantially grown our business presence in the U.S., having acquired some leading e-commerce businesses based and focused on the U.S. market. Through events such as the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, we look forward to reaching and connecting with new investors across the U.S. and introducing them to the EMERGE story," commented Ghassan Halazon, CEO of EMERGE.

Management will be available and conducting online one-on-one meetings with institutional investors through the conference. To view the on-demand presentations and schedule meetings, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or register for the event here.

About EMERGE

EMERGE Commerce Ltd is a diversified acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to pet products, premium meat, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Our portfolio houses some of North America's most coveted online destinations including WholesalePet.com, trulocal.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more about EMERGE, visit https://www.emerge-brands.com/

