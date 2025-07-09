EMERGE Brand, T2G, Drives 34% Revenue Growth, Cash Flow Exceeds Purchase Price (Upfront) in its First Quarter Post-Acquisition

TORONTO, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a Canadian portfolio of premium brands, is pleased to provide a corporate update on Tee 2 Green ("T2G"), its latest golf apparel and equipment acquisition, which closed on April 4, 2025.

T2G's first quarter under EMERGE ownership, Q2 2025, delivered exceptional organic revenue growth of 34% year-over-year ("YoY"), exceeding management's expectations. The strong performance was fueled by EMERGE's targeted digital advertising and cross-brand synergies within its golf vertical. The acquisition, completed just ahead of T2G's seasonal peak, enabled EMERGE to fully capitalize on heightened consumer demand during the spring golf season.

As a result of the flexible deal terms and stronger-than-anticipated revenue growth, cash flow generated by T2G in its first quarter under EMERGE comfortably exceeded the $1.1M upfront cash payment made by EMERGE to complete the transaction on April 4, 2025.

In 2024, T2G achieved revenue exceeding $6M, Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $1M, and net income of $700K (unaudited). Management is encouraged by these preliminary Q2 results at T2G, particularly the speed at which these digital advertising and golf portfolio synergies have been unlocked, and sees potential for continued growth and optimization.

Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO, EMERGE commented, "T2G's exceptional first quarter under EMERGE, alongside continued momentum across our grocery and golf portfolio, positions us for an excellent Q2 overall, exceeding management's expectations across revenue, profitability and cash flow. We're especially pleased that T2G's cash generation has already surpassed the upfront cash purchase price in less than 90 days."

EMERGE expects to report its full Q2 2025 financial results in late August 2025.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a Canadian e-commerce and retail portfolio of premium brands. Our subscription, marketplace, and retail businesses provide our members with access to offerings across our grocery and golf verticals. truLOCAL is our flagship Canadian meat and seafood subscription service, connecting local farmers with a health-conscious audience. Our golf vertical includes our discounted tee-times/ experiences brand, UnderPar, and our discounted golf apparel and equipment brands, JustGolfStuff and Tee 2 Green.

On Behalf of the Board

Ghassan Halazon

Director, President, and CEO

EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

