EMERGE to Participate in The Globe and Mail's Growth Camp, Alongside Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, today announced that it will be participating in The Globe and Mail's Growth Camp, an event hosted exclusively for the organizations named to the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's top growing companies.

Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO of EMERGE, will participate in a panel discussion titled: Finding the Next Big Thing at Growth Camp on October 5, 2022 at 9.40am ET, alongside another one of Canada's leading entrepreneurs and growth companies. The discussion will be moderated by Dawn Calleja, Editor, Report on Business Magazine, and is only available in-person at the event.

EMERGE recently placed No. 4 in the Retail category, and No. 34 overall (out of 430 companies), on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. EMERGE earned its spot with a three-year pro forma revenue growth rate of 1,468%, positioning it amongst the fastest growing pure play e-commerce companies in the country.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a diversified acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to pet products, premium meat, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Our portfolio houses various online destinations including WholesalePet.com, trulocal.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, and Wanlow.com. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2022 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

