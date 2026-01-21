EMERGE Provides Corporate Update on truLOCAL, as the Brand Celebrates its 10th Anniversary

Continued Operational Execution and Community Impact

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. ("EMERGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: ECOM), a portfolio of premium e-commerce brands, today is pleased to provide a corporate update on truLOCAL, its premium Canadian meat and seafood subscription brand, as the business celebrates its 10th anniversary of connecting local farmers and suppliers with Canadian families online.

Operational Highlights:

truLOCAL is EMERGE's largest brand by revenue, contributing more than half of total revenue for the Company in 2025 YTD. truLOCAL continues to demonstrate excellent operating momentum and execution, including:

Sustained Organic Growth: Two consecutive years of organic revenue growth, partially driven by the "Support Local" consumer sentiment in Canada where the brand is exclusively focused.

Two consecutive years of organic revenue growth, partially driven by the consumer sentiment in Canada where the brand is exclusively focused. Improving Profitability: truLOCAL's Adj. EBITDA (1) is on track to approximately double YoY in 2025. Strong performance has been driven by continued revenue growth, more efficient advertising spend, and streamlined overheads.

truLOCAL's Adj. EBITDA is on track to approximately YoY in 2025. Strong performance has been driven by continued revenue growth, more efficient advertising spend, and streamlined overheads. Gross Margin Opportunity: truLOCAL has exhibited strong pricing power with its loyal member base, largely offsetting the increase in meat costs. Gross margin expansion is a key operational area of focus and opportunity in 2026.

truLOCAL has exhibited strong pricing power with its loyal member base, largely offsetting the increase in meat costs. Gross margin expansion is a key operational area of focus and opportunity in 2026. Attractive Unit Economics : Customer lifetime value ("CLTV") approaching $2,000 vs. a customer acquisition cost ("CAC") range of approximately $100–$175 , depending on seasonality, among other factors.

: Customer lifetime value approaching vs. a customer acquisition cost range of approximately , depending on seasonality, among other factors. Growing Average Order Value ("AOV") approaching ~$240 in 2025 YTD, up from ~$228 in 2024, driven by a well-rounded assortment of SKUs and a revamped website that drives add-on / upsell products.

Acquisition Opportunities in Grocery/ Food Tech

Building around truLOCAL, the Canadian market leader in D2C meat and seafood subscription, the business is well positioned to "tuck-in" various players in the D2C food tech space, including direct competitors, adjacent "healthy/ local" food brands, and corporate gifting businesses that help the brand grow its B2B presence and client base.

We remain exclusively focused on cash flow positive acquisition targets.

A Decade of Supporting Local

Since its founding, truLOCAL has played a meaningful role in connecting health-conscious Canadians with high-quality, locally sourced meat and seafood, delivered straight to their door (with Free Shipping):

Over 70,100 Canadian customers served

served Partnerships with over 100+ Canadian farmers and small producers

More than 511,000 meat and seafood boxes delivered nationwide

Learn more about truLOCAL's 10-year journey and milestones here.

10th Anniversary Contest -- Win 1 Year of FREE Meat

To celebrate its 10-year milestone, truLOCAL has launched a special anniversary promotion designed at enticing new member referrals and customer acquisition. The contest gives subscribers the chance to Win 1 Year of FREE Meat (12 fully customizable "Starter Boxes" over 12 months).

Learn more about the "10-Year" Anniversary contest here.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is an e-commerce / omni-channel portfolio of premium brands. Our subscription, marketplace, and retail businesses provide our members with access to offerings across our grocery and golf verticals. truLOCAL is our flagship Canadian meat and seafood subscription service, connecting local farmers with a health-conscious audience. Our golf vertical includes our discounted tee-times/ experiences brand, UnderPar, and our discounted golf apparel and equipment brands, JustGolfStuff and Tee 2 Green.

