EMERGE Announces Record $1M of B2B Sales in Q4 2025, Nearly Double Q4 2024 Sales

$1M B2B sales in Q4 2025 vs. $500K in Q4 2024

Estimated profit margin on these orders is approximately 20%

B2B sales primarily include corporate holiday gifting and wholesale orders

First time quarterly B2B sales exceed $1M for the existing portfolio

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a portfolio of premium e-commerce brands, is pleased to report a significant milestone in its Business-to-Business ("B2B") segment this quarter.

During Q4 2025, EMERGE has booked over $1 million in B2B orders quarter-to-date, nearly double the B2B sales in Q4 2024. This marks the first time that quarterly corporate gifting and wholesale orders for the Company's existing grocery and golf portfolio have surpassed the $1 million threshold.

Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO, EMERGE commented, "Exceeding the $1 million mark in quarterly B2B orders underscores the often overlooked B2B opportunity embedded into our business model, across our grocery and golf verticals. B2B orders, particularly during the Q4 holiday gifting period, offer incremental revenue, with essentially no additional fixed costs, resulting in healthy incremental profit margins. This milestone highlights EMERGE's interest in further expanding our B2B footprint. We intend to deepen our relationships with existing clients and further scale this lucrative revenue line, both organically, and through strategic acquisitions over time that strengthen the overall platform."

About EMERGE

EMERGE is an e-commerce / omni-channel portfolio of premium brands. Our subscription, marketplace, and retail businesses provide our members with access to offerings across our grocery and golf verticals. truLOCAL is our flagship Canadian meat and seafood subscription service, connecting local farmers with a health-conscious audience. Our golf vertical includes our discounted tee-times/ experiences brand, UnderPar, and our discounted golf apparel and equipment brands, JustGolfStuff and Tee 2 Green.

Follow EMERGE:

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the financial information of the Company reported under IFRS. Gross Merchandise Sales ("GMS"), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to revenue or net income/loss determined in accordance with IFRS. GMS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

GMS as defined by management is the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services, excluding applicable taxes and net of discounts and refunds. Management believes GMS provides a useful measure for the dollar volume of e-commerce transactions made through our platforms and an indicator for our business performance.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA as defined by management means earnings before interest and financing costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, transaction costs, foreign exchange gains/losses, discontinued operations, unrealized gains/losses on contingent consideration and share-based compensation. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure because it provides information about the operating and financial performance of EMERGE and its ability to generate ongoing operating cash flow to fund future working capital needs and fund future capital expenditures or acquisitions.

A reconciliation of the adjusted measures is included in the Company's management discussion & analysis for the three months ended September 30, 2025 in the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements related to the closing of the Transaction and the timing thereof, the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the closing of the Transaction, including, without limitation, TSXV approval in respect of the Transaction, any benefit that may be derived by the Company from the Transaction, including, without limitation, any material benefit to the working capital or financial position of the Company as a result of the Transaction, expectations regarding cash flow both as a result of the Transaction and in general, as well as other statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. There is no guarantee the Transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all, and the forward-looking information contained herein is based on the assumptions of management of the Company as of the date hereof including, without limitation, assumptions with respect to the financial position, cash flow, and working capital of the Company, the ability of the Company to obtain TSXV approval for the Transaction and the satisfaction of any other conditions thereto, and the conditions of the financial markets and the e-commerce markets generally, among others. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including risks related to the disposition of an operating business by the Company, risks that the benefits derived from the Transaction may not be as expected or that the Company may not see any benefit from the Transaction, risks that each party to the Agreement may not satisfy its obligations or covenants, risks that the Company may be subject to litigation as a result of the Transaction including allegations of misrepresentation or breach of conditions or covenants, risks that the TSXV may not approve the Transaction, as well as the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A, which is available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

