EMERGE CEO Releases Shareholder Letter Titled "Re-EMERGE: Reflections and the Road Ahead"

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a portfolio of premium e-commerce brands, announced today that EMERGE Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ghassan Halazon issued a shareholder letter titled "Re-EMERGE: Reflections and the Road Ahead". The letter can be found on our website, by clicking here.

The letter provides a candid review of EMERGE's evolution as a public company, including missteps during the initial growth strategy (ECOM 1.0), the multi-year turnaround undertaken (ECOM 2.0), and the Company's go-forward strategy focused on disciplined, strategic growth (ECOM 3.0).

Mr. Halazon also shares 10 valuable lessons drawn from his experience building, acquiring, and restructuring various e-commerce businesses.

The full Shareholder Letter is available on the Company's website, accessible here.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is an e-commerce / omni-channel portfolio of premium brands. Our subscription, marketplace, and retail businesses provide our members with access to offerings across our grocery and golf verticals. truLOCAL is our flagship Canadian meat and seafood subscription service, connecting local farmers with a health-conscious audience. Our golf vertical includes our discounted tee-times/ experiences brand, UnderPar, and our discounted golf apparel and equipment brands, JustGolfStuff and Tee 2 Green.

Follow EMERGE:

LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A, Prospectus Supplement and Annual Information Form and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

On Behalf of the Board

Ghassan Halazon

Director, President, and CEO

EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

SOURCE Emerge Commerce Ltd.

For further information: Dasha Enenko, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-479-9590, [email protected]