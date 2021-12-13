EMERGE to Host Year-End Webcast this Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11am ET

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a leading acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, today announced that EMERGE Founder and CEO, Ghassan Halazon, and CFO, Jonathan Leong, will be hosting a year-end webcast on December 14, 2021 at 11:00 am ET, marking the one year anniversary of EMERGE as a publicly listed company.

During the webcast, Mr. Halazon and Mr. Leong will review the company's first year as a public company, discuss the company's strong business performance in Q4 to date, provide updates on the M&A pipeline, outline key priorities for 2022, and take questions from investors.

Webcast Details:

Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CzSFY4h2QUqZXV8ozBUKtw

Webinar (Zoom) ID: 844 1837 6025

Passcode: 648182

About EMERGE

EMERGE (TSXV: ECOM) is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to pet products, premium meat & groceries, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Our portfolio houses some of North America's most coveted online destinations including WholesalePet.com, trulocal.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

