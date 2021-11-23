EMERGE to Host Webcast on WholesalePet.com Acquisition Today at 11am ET, Company Previews Black Friday Week & Holiday Gift Guide

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a leading acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce marketplaces and subscription brands, today announced that EMERGE Founder and CEO, Ghassan Halazon, and CFO, Jonathan Leong, will be hosting a virtual corporate presentation this morning at 11:00 am ET.

During the webcast, Mr. Halazon and Mr. Leong will discuss the Company's latest acquisition, WholeSalePet.com as well as address the Company's corporate update in Q4 to date, and the upcoming acquisition pipeline.

Webcast Details:

Link: https://bit.ly/3DqxCic

Webinar (Zoom) ID: 818 4532 8429

Passcode: 172013

With Black Friday Week officially underway, The Company would also like to highlight featured Black Friday-Cyber Monday Week and Holiday Gift Guide offerings from select brands across the EMERGE portfolio:

truLOCAL.ca

Canadian leader in premium meat subscriptions.

Our BIGGEST sale of the year! From November 26 - November 29, new subscribers can get 5 FREE striploin steaks when they sign up for a regular sized subscription box. Promo code: RAREDEAL.

In addition, our popular holiday boxes are BACK! Available starting today, our holiday boxes are the perfect gift idea for that hard-to-buy-for person. Featuring three of our most popular boxes, Surf & Turf, Something for all the Elves and Santa's Favourites (a steak box of course), and now a NEW striploin-only box, these boxes come with a personalized holiday card and free delivery right to the recipient's home. Early birds catch the deal this year. Buy a box before December 1st to take advantage of the early bird pricing starting at only $109. Details for our holiday boxes can be found at trulocal.ca/holiday-boxes

CarnivoreClub.co

Premium cured/ artisanal meat subscription service.

NEW customers can take advantage of 40% off their first subscription box using this link (pre-paid gifts not included).

The promotion will run between November 25 and November 30. Promo code: BFR40

UnderPar.com

Discounted Golf Tee Time Marketplace from Top Golf Courses.

Black Friday Specials (Canada) can be viewed here

Includes a round for 2 players at Dalewood Golf Club, the 18-hole championship golf course designed by renowned Canadian architect C.E. Robbie Robinson.

JustGolfStuff.ca

Discounted golf products business featuring top brands.

10% OFF sitewide. Promo code: BFJGS10 (No exclusions) from November 26th to 29th

Featured Black Friday Week Deals:

Greg Norman Collection - Customers can save an extra 25% when buying 5 or more units

Collection - Save $200 on the Swing Voice Caddie

on the Swing Voice Caddie Adidas Climaproof Jacket for $47

WagJag.com

Offer Marketplace for local experiences, services, and curated products.

Black Friday Week Specials

Featured Black Friday Week Deals:

Save on Esso Gas Cards

Golf for 2 for $67 at Southern Pines:

at Southern Pines: Carnivore Club – Sister Site Discount

BattlBox.com

Subscription Box and Marketplace for Outdoor Gear, Camping and Survival Goods.

Cyber Monday Promotion (Available Nov 29-30): 50% OFF first box

Promo Code: CM50

WholesalePet.com

B2B Marketplace for Pet Products.

WholesalePet.com's Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion will feature over 175 vendor specials, a 15%+ increase from last year. Top vendors including Pet Palette, The Worthy Dog, Petsafe and Haute Diggity Dog are offering substantial discounts during this 4-day promotion. These discounts provide an opportunity for our retail partners to bring in last minute holiday merchandise and prepare for 2022 at great savings. Deals range from 10% - 40% off and the sale starts on November 26, ending on November 30.



About EMERGE

EMERGE is a leading acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to pet products, premium meat, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Our portfolio houses some of North America's most coveted online destinations including Wholesalepet.com, trulocal.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarinvoreClub.co, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

Cautionary notice

