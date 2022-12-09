EMERGE to Host Webcast at 11:00am ET on December 14, 2022

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd . (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, announces that EMERGE Founder and CEO, Ghassan Halazon will host a virtual corporate presentation on December 14, 2022 at 11:00am ET.

During the webcast, Mr. Halazon will provide a corporate update and outline key priorities for 2023, followed by a Q&A session.

Webcast Details

Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YymN6iVbR_y_5kpjmedhUw

Webinar (Zoom) ID: 864 3871 9767

Passcode: 012955

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a diversified acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to pet products, premium meat, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Our portfolio houses various online destinations including WholesalePet.com, trulocal.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, and Wanlow.com. EMERGE was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by Globe and Mail in 2022 (and 2020), and one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50 in 2020.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

Follow EMERGE:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Cautionary notice

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board

Ghassan Halazon

Director and CEO

SOURCE EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

For further information: Ghassan Halazon or Jonathan Leong, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-479-9590, [email protected]