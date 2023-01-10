EMERGE to Attend Two Investor Events in January 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, announces that EMERGE will attend the following investor events in January 2023:

9th Annual AlphaNorth Capital Event

EMERGE Founder and CEO, Ghassan Halazon will conduct a series of one-on-one meetings with investors at the 9th annual CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas.

The conference is an invite-only event that introduces growth-stage companies to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled one-on-one meetings and networking activities.

Date and Time: January 20-22, 2023

Event Information: https://cem.ca/conference/alphanorth-capital-event-2023/

Stifel GMP- 2023 Pet Industry Outlook Panel

EMERGE portfolio brand, WholesalePet.com's CEO, Chris Avery, will participate in a panel entitled 2023 Outlook: Canadian Pet Industry Panel, hosted by Consumer Products Analyst, Martin Landry. The panel will discuss the growth outlook, challenges and opportunities ahead for the pet industry.

Date and Time: January 13, 2023 at 10:30am ET

To Register: https://stifel.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4LN3XRWsQzuW7MpeiTKRUA

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a diversified acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to pet products, premium meat, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Our portfolio houses various online destinations including WholesalePet.com, trulocal.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, and Wanlow.com. EMERGE was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by Globe and Mail in 2022 (and 2020), and one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50 in 2020.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

