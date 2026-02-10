EMERGE Reports Strong Preliminary Q4 and Full Year Results

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a portfolio of premium e-commerce brands and technologies, is pleased to provide preliminary unaudited results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Select Preliminary Q4 2025 Financial Highlights (vs. Q4 2024):

Revenue increased to $7.0M vs. $5.3M, representing 32% YoY growth

increased to $7.0M vs. $5.3M, representing 32% YoY growth Adj. EBITDA (1) expected to be between $200K and $250K vs. $12K

expected to be between $200K and $250K vs. $12K Cash Position grew to $4.1M (Dec. 31, 2025) vs. $3.1M (Dec. 31, 2024)

Select Preliminary Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights (vs. FY 2024):

Revenue increased to $27.6M vs. $19.3M, representing 43% YoY growth

increased to $27.6M vs. $19.3M, representing 43% YoY growth Adj. EBITDA(1) expected to be $1.5M vs. loss of ($473K), a $2M improvement

Ghassan Halazon, EMERGE founder and CEO, commented, "Our preliminary Q4 results reflect another excellent quarter of YoY growth, even as Q4 is a more seasonal period for the T2G business in particular. Both our grocery and golf verticals performed strongly, supported by record B2B sales during the holiday season. With these results, we can now confidently say that EMERGE has delivered on its 3 core operational objectives for 2025, achieving organic revenue growth, positive Adj. EBITDA(1) and positive cash flow for the full year."

EMERGE looks forward to reporting the audited full year results in late April 2026. Details for the Q4 2025 conference call will be disclosed in April.

Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The financial and operating results included in this news release are based on preliminary unaudited estimated results which have not yet been finalized. These estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the Q3 2025 financial statements, and the audit of such financial statements and such changes could be material due to, among other things, the completion of EMERGE's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, review by EMERGE's auditors and other developments that may arise between now and the time the financial results are finalized. Accordingly, such estimated results are forward-looking statements (as defined below) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and are subject to the limitations and risks described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in Canadian dollars.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a portfolio of premium e-commerce/ omni-channel brands and technologies. Our subscription, marketplace, and retail businesses provide our members with access to offerings across our grocery and golf verticals. truLOCAL is our flagship Canadian meat and seafood subscription service, connecting local farmers with a health-conscious audience. Our golf vertical includes our discounted tee-times/ experiences brand, UnderPar, and our discounted golf apparel and equipment brands, JustGolfStuff and Tee 2 Green. EMERGE is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ECOM".

(1) Non-GAAP Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the financial information of the Company reported under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as alternative to net income/loss determined in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Adjusted EBITDA as defined by management means earnings before interest and financing costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, transaction costs, foreign exchange gains/losses, discontinued operations, unrealized gains/losses on contingent consideration and share-based compensation. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure because it provides information about the operating and financial performance of EMERGE and its ability to generate ongoing operating cash flow to fund future working capital needs and fund future capital expenditures or acquisitions.

A reconciliation of the adjusted measures is included in the Company's management discussion & analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2025 in the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A, Prospectus Supplement and Annual Information Form and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in Canadian dollars.

