EMERGE: Spotlight on Performance, November 19-23 at the MAC

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) and the cluster EUNIC Montréal (European National Institutes for Culture) invite the public to EMERGE, an event dedicated to contemporary performance, featuring a dozen European and Canadian artists invited to present recent works that address the multidisciplinary direction taken by some of today's most engaging practices.

When: Tuesday, November 19 to Saturday, November 23, 2019

Where: Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal, 185 Sainte-Catherine St West

Free admission, ticket required

Tickets available starting Friday, November 8 online and at the MAC ticket counter

While performance produces a poetry of transgressive forms in which the body is the raw material of the work and the artist's instrument, it is also part of a history where the performing arts, writing and image-based practices intersect. Thus the very title of the event refers to the song Emerge by the group Fischerspooner, which questions the issues of contemporaneity, the question of being and doing in the present times.

Echoing the performance program, workshops punctuated by conferences and exchanges will be held during the week. On the last day, Saturday, a forum will bring together the public, artists, curators, art critics, and theorists from here and abroad. The forum will be an opportunity to share thoughts on current events and issues pertaining to performance art.

EMERGE is a co-production of the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal, the Goethe-Institut Montréal and the Consulat général de France à Québec as members of the Montréal cluster of cultural institutes of member countries in the European National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC), along with the Istituto Italiano di Cultura Montréal and the Embassy of Spain in Ottawa. The project received generous support from the Franco-German Fund, the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, the Consulate General of Switzerland and the Royal Norwegian Embassy.

Mehdi Brit and Mark Lanctôt, Curators

Chantal Pontbriand, Curator of the Workshops and the Forum

Anne-Léonie Auer and Marjolaine Labelle, Coordinators

Invited Artists

Daina Ashbee (Canada), Uriel Barthélémi and Entissar Al Hamdany (France), Marie-Caroline Hominal (Switzerland), Dana Michel (Canada), Didier Morelli (Canada), Bridget Moser (Canada), PPKK – Sarah Ancelle Schoenfeld and Louis-Philippe Scoufaras (Germany), Marthe Ramm Fortun (Norway), María Salgado (Spain), Marinella Senatore (Italy)

Invited speakers

Anne Bénichou (Canada), Christian Jankowski (Germany), Julie Perrin (France), Ronald Rose-Antoinette (Canada), Alexandre St-Onge (Canada), Alice Ming Wai Jim (Canada), David Zerbib (France)

About d'EUNIC

The European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC), founded in 2006, is a network of European cultural institutes that have come together to develop common projects in different cultural sectors. Having partnered with the European Commission to define and formulate a European cultural policy, over the course of a few years EUNIC has become a global network with 36 members and more than 100 clusters. EUNIC's objectives are to create effective cooperative projects among different European cultural organizations, to enhance and promote European cultural diversity, and to strengthen international dialogue and cooperation within and outside Europe.

More information on EUNIC at https://www.eunicglobal.eu

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

Situated at the core of the Quartier des spectacles, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) is a vibrant venue that brings today's art to life at the heart of the Montréal and Québec communities. For more than fifty years the Museum has brought together local and international artists, their works, and a constantly growing public. Visitors are amazed and delighted at the many discoveries and the constant flow of new, unexpected experiences within the Museum's walls. The MAC presents temporary exhibitions by important contemporary artists with unusual, sometimes provocative views of society, as well as exhibitions of works drawn from the institution's rich permanent collection. All forms of expression are welcome: digital and sound works, installations, paintings, sculptures, immaterial works, and more. Offering a range of educational activities to familiarize the general public with contemporary art, the MAC also creates and hosts unique art performances and festive events. It opens the window to a myriad of avant-garde forms of expression that spread art throughout the city and the world.

The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal is a provincially owned corporation funded by the ministère de la Culture et des Communications du Québec. It receives additional funding from the Government of Canada and the Canada Council for the Arts.

macm.org/

