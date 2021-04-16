EMERGE Schedules Q4 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer ("D2C") e-commerce brands, today announced that it will release its Q4 2020 financial results after the close on Thursday April 22, 2021. The company will hold a conference call on Friday, April 23, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

April 23, 2021 TIME:

8:30 a.m. EDT DIAL-IN NUMBER:

(416) 764-8650 or (888) 664-6383 CONFERENCE ID:

94987937 REPLAY DIAL-IN:

1-888-390-0541 (playback 987937 #)



Expires May 7, 2021 WEBCAST

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1453551&tp_key=32e07933d5

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer e-commerce brands. Our network of e-commerce sites provides our members with access to premium meat subscriptions, groceries, golf, family offers and nearby escapes. Our portfolio houses some of Canada's most coveted online destinations including trulocal.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

