EMERGE Reports Strong Preliminary Q3 Results, Provides Webcast Details

Continued YoY Growth Across Revenue, Adj. EBITDA (1) and Cash

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a Canadian portfolio of premium brands, is pleased to provide preliminary unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Select Preliminary Q3 2025 Financial Highlights (vs. Q3 2024):

Revenue increased to $7.0M vs. $4.4M, representing 58% YoY growth

increased to $7.0M vs. $4.4M, representing 58% YoY growth Adj. EBITDA (1) expected to be between $200K and $250K vs. a loss of ($254K), an improvement of approximately $450-500K YoY

expected to be between $200K and $250K vs. a loss of ($254K), an improvement of approximately $450-500K YoY Cash Position grew to $4.0M (September 30, 2025) vs. $3.5M (June 30, 2025) and $1.6M (September 30, 2024)

EMERGE expects to file its full Q3 results in late November 2025.

Ghassan Halazon, EMERGE founder and CEO, commented, "Our preliminary Q3 results demonstrate exceptional year-over-year growth across revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1), and cash, even as Q3 is historically a more seasonal quarter for some of our brands. Both verticals exhibited positive organic growth and our cash position continued to benefit from T2G's strong performance and cash-flow friendly deal structure. We look forward to reporting our full Q3 financial results in late November, with the team's preparations now in full swing for the busy Q4 holiday shopping season ahead."

INVESTOR WEBCAST: Planet MicroCap Showcase

EMERGE CEO, Ghassan Halazon will be delivering a virtual corporate presentation at Planet MicroCap Showcase in Toronto today (October 22, 2025) at 1:30pm EST. During the webcast, Mr. Halazon will discuss overall operational progress, upcoming plans and pipeline, followed by a Q&A session with the audience. Mr. Halazon will also conduct approximately 20 one-on-one meetings with investors at the 3-day event.

Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Time: 1.30pm EST

Register:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/34SFNFBix4cZpKNiohrXeh/2tufTdNU6EUWsAfHUC7hJV

Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The financial and operating results included in this news release are based on preliminary unaudited estimated results which have not yet been finalized. These estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the Q3 2025 financial statements, and the audit of such financial statements and such changes could be material due to, among other things, the completion of EMERGE's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, review by EMERGE's auditors and other developments that may arise between now and the time the financial results are finalized. Accordingly, such estimated results are forward-looking statements (as defined below) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and are subject to the limitations and risks described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in Canadian dollars.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a Canadian portfolio of premium brands. Our subscription, marketplace, and retail businesses provide our members with access to offerings across our grocery and golf verticals. truLOCAL is our flagship Canadian meat and seafood subscription service, connecting local farmers with a health-conscious audience. Our golf vertical includes our discounted tee-times/ experiences brand, UnderPar, and our discounted golf apparel and equipment brands, JustGolfStuff and Tee 2 Green.

Follow EMERGE:

LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(1) Non-GAAP Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the financial information of the Company reported under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as alternative to net income/loss determined in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Adjusted EBITDA as defined by management means earnings before interest and financing costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, transaction costs, foreign exchange gains/losses, discontinued operations, unrealized gains/losses on contingent consideration and share-based compensation. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure because it provides information about the operating and financial performance of EMERGE and its ability to generate ongoing operating cash flow to fund future working capital needs and fund future capital expenditures or acquisitions.

A reconciliation of the adjusted measures is included in the Company's management discussion & analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2025 in the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements related to the closing of the Transaction and the timing thereof, the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the closing of the Transaction, including, without limitation, TSXV approval in respect of the Transaction, any benefit that may be derived by the Company from the Transaction, including, without limitation, any material benefit to the working capital or financial position of the Company as a result of the Transaction, expectations regarding cash flow both as a result of the Transaction and in general, as well as other statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. There is no guarantee the Transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all, and the forward-looking information contained herein is based on the assumptions of management of the Company as of the date hereof including, without limitation, assumptions with respect to the financial position, cash flow, and working capital of the Company, the ability of the Company to obtain TSXV approval for the Transaction and the satisfaction of any other conditions thereto, and the conditions of the financial markets and the e-commerce markets generally, among others. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including risks related to the disposition of an operating business by the Company, risks that the benefits derived from the Transaction may not be as expected or that the Company may not see any benefit from the Transaction, risks that each party to the Agreement may not satisfy its obligations or covenants, risks that the Company may be subject to litigation as a result of the Transaction including allegations of misrepresentation or breach of conditions or covenants, risks that the TSXV may not approve the Transaction, as well as the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A, which is available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in Canadian dollars.

On Behalf of the Board

Ghassan Halazon

Director, President, and CEO

EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

SOURCE Emerge Commerce Ltd.

For further information: Dasha Enenko, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-479-9590, [email protected]