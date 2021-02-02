EMERGE Provides Corporate Update Including Triple Digit Revenue Growth in Grocery and Golf Products in January 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a leading acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, is pleased to provide the following corporate update based on preliminary results:

truLOCAL, EMERGE's largest and most recent acquisition, achieved over 117% revenue growth in January 2021 compared to January 2020 , with continued profitability, exceeding management expectations in both revenue and EBITDA (1)

compared to , with continued profitability, exceeding management expectations in both revenue and EBITDA Shopify-powered brand, JustGolfStuff.ca, achieved gross merchandise sales ("GMS") (1) growth of over 515% in January 2021 compared to January 2020 , surpassing 2020 holiday shopping season levels

growth of over 515% in compared to , surpassing 2020 holiday shopping season levels Management expects the overall business to achieve triple digit revenue growth in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020

Management expects the majority of revenues to be subscription-based in 2021

Additional acquisition targets are being advanced in the grocery and golf verticals, among other additional niche e-commerce verticals, with e-commerce pipeline of target opportunities exceeding $35 million in combined EBITDA(1)

(1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section of this news release.

"The power of our diversified e-commerce portfolio is in full display. As consumer dollars continue to shift online at an accelerated rate, we are pleased to report that a number of EMERGE e-commerce verticals achieved stellar growth in January 2021," commented Ghassan Halazon, the Company's Founder and CEO.

truLOCAL,the market leader in direct-to-consumer, premium meat subscriptions, achieved revenue growth of over 117% in January 2021, its first full month under EMERGE ownership. EMERGE sees additional opportunities for additional monthly recurring membership revenue, both organically and inorganically, and expects subscriptions to comprise the majority of its revenue in 2021.

Halazon added, "truLOCAL is paving the way for more subscription-based revenue with a focus on health-conscious, digitally savvy customers with high disposable income and a strong preference to support local."

Another EMERGE brand, JustGolfStuff.ca, a golf equipment and apparel e-commerce business, powered by Shopify (TSX: SHOP), achieved over 515% growth in GMS in January 2021 compared to January 2020.

"Combining Shopify-powered platforms like JustGolfStuff with our industry-leading niche expertise and vendor relationships is proving to be a powerful way to scale e-commerce brands. Shopify has enabled thousands of bootstrapped niche e-commerce brands, and we plan to continue to acquire and scale such consumer sites," continued Halazon.

EMERGE's current acquisition pipeline of companies, ranging from early due diligence to signed letters of intent, exceeds $35 million in combined EBITDA. EMERGE is preparing to aggressively execute on its acquisition strategy in 2021 and beyond.

"In truLOCAL and UnderPar/JustGolfStuff, we have established our initial niche e-commerce verticals in premium meat subscription and golf respectively. We plan to grow both verticals with complementary acquisitions and new market launches, as well as expand into additional verticals over the next 12-18 months," said Halazon.

"It's becoming evident that this new world of online shopping for groceries, golf and everything in-between is here to stay, and likely to accelerate further as consumer spending continues to shift online in record numbers," said EMERGE Chairman, Drew Green.

About EMERGE:

EMERGE is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands across North America. Our network of e-commerce sites provides our members with access to groceries, golf, nearby escapes, and family offers. Our portfolio houses some of Canada's most coveted online destinations including trulocal.ca, UnderPar.com, WagJag.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more, visit www.emerge-commerce.com.

