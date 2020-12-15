EMERGE Opens The Market

EMERGE is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of e-commerce brands across North America. The EMERGE network of e-commerce sites provides members with offers on golf, groceries, essentials, nearby staycations and experiences. The portfolio houses some of Canada's most coveted online destinations including UnderPar.com, WagJag.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies. For more information visit: https://emerge-commerce.com/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Date: Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Arnold, TalkShop Media, 647-869-1438, [email protected]